Wednesday, March 17 Overnight Forecast

Severe weather winding down quickly as we wrap up the evening. There are still a few storms along a cold front moving east across Hwy. 63, but no severe weather is expected. Colder air will wrap in overnight and another wave of wet weather will move in with the cold. Temperatures will get cold enough to support a changeover to sleet or wet snow over Western Missouri and Northwest Arkansas by morning. No major impacts are expected with roads remaining just wet, but there could be some light, slushy accumulations on grassy surfaces. Temperatures will hold steady in the mid to upper 30s throughout the day with winds gusting between 30 and 40 mph.

The rain/snow mix will taper off to drizzle during the afternoon and wrap up early in the evening Thursday night. Clouds will clear by morning opening the door to a light freeze north of the state line.

The cold temperatures in the morning will warm into the mid 50s under sunny skies Friday.

Another cold night will follow with temperatures slipping a little below freezing by Saturday morning. Saturday morning will dawn bright and frosty with sunny skies pushing temperatures into the low 60s Saturday afternoon.

We’ll stretch the nice weather out into Sunday with highs well into the 60s.

The next storm will move into the area early next week. Skies look mostly cloudy Monday with showers possible overnight. Showers and a few thunderstorms are possible through Tuesday with cool and quiet weather Wednesday ahead of the next chance for rain Thursday.

Cloudy

Springfield Mo

41°F Cloudy Feels like 34°
Wind
14 mph NNW
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 35F. Winds N at 10 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
35°F Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 35F. Winds N at 10 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
11 mph N
Precip
49%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Branson

48°F Cloudy Feels like 43°
Wind
10 mph WNW
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low 38F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
38°F Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low 38F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
17 mph NW
Precip
62%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Harrison

50°F Cloudy Feels like 46°
Wind
10 mph WNW
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 37F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
37°F Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 37F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
19 mph WNW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Rain

Rolla

41°F Rain Feels like 35°
Wind
10 mph NNW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 36F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
36°F Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 36F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
15 mph NNW
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

West Plains

56°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 54°
Wind
8 mph W
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers this evening becoming a steady light rain overnight. Low 38F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
38°F Showers this evening becoming a steady light rain overnight. Low 38F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
16 mph WNW
Precip
68%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

41° / 35°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 41° 35°

Thursday

40° / 31°
Rain/Snow Showers
Rain/Snow Showers 40% 40° 31°

Friday

55° / 29°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 55° 29°

Saturday

61° / 40°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 61° 40°

Sunday

66° / 46°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 66° 46°

Monday

65° / 51°
PM Showers
PM Showers 30% 65° 51°

Tuesday

60° / 41°
Showers
Showers 56% 60° 41°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

41°

11 PM
Cloudy
17%
41°

40°

12 AM
Cloudy
19%
40°

40°

1 AM
Cloudy
21%
40°

42°

2 AM
Few Showers
36%
42°

39°

3 AM
Rain/Snow Showers
50%
39°

39°

4 AM
Snow
78%
39°

38°

5 AM
Snow/Wind
86%
38°

37°

6 AM
Snow/Wind
84%
37°

36°

7 AM
Snow/Wind
81%
36°

36°

8 AM
Snow/Wind
81%
36°

36°

9 AM
Snow/Wind
74%
36°

36°

10 AM
Rain/Snow Showers/Wind
56%
36°

37°

11 AM
Rain/Snow Showers/Wind
54%
37°

37°

12 PM
Showers/Wind
46%
37°

38°

1 PM
Showers/Wind
40%
38°

38°

2 PM
Showers/Wind
35%
38°

38°

3 PM
Showers/Wind
40%
38°

38°

4 PM
Showers
35%
38°

38°

5 PM
Showers/Wind
36%
38°

39°

6 PM
Cloudy
24%
39°

40°

7 PM
Cloudy
24%
40°

39°

8 PM
Cloudy
23%
39°

39°

9 PM
Cloudy
19%
39°

40°

10 PM
Cloudy
15%
40°

