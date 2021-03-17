Wednesday, March 17 Overnight Forecast

Severe weather winding down quickly as we wrap up the evening. There are still a few storms along a cold front moving east across Hwy. 63, but no severe weather is expected. Colder air will wrap in overnight and another wave of wet weather will move in with the cold. Temperatures will get cold enough to support a changeover to sleet or wet snow over Western Missouri and Northwest Arkansas by morning. No major impacts are expected with roads remaining just wet, but there could be some light, slushy accumulations on grassy surfaces. Temperatures will hold steady in the mid to upper 30s throughout the day with winds gusting between 30 and 40 mph.

The rain/snow mix will taper off to drizzle during the afternoon and wrap up early in the evening Thursday night. Clouds will clear by morning opening the door to a light freeze north of the state line.

The cold temperatures in the morning will warm into the mid 50s under sunny skies Friday.

Another cold night will follow with temperatures slipping a little below freezing by Saturday morning. Saturday morning will dawn bright and frosty with sunny skies pushing temperatures into the low 60s Saturday afternoon.

We’ll stretch the nice weather out into Sunday with highs well into the 60s.

The next storm will move into the area early next week. Skies look mostly cloudy Monday with showers possible overnight. Showers and a few thunderstorms are possible through Tuesday with cool and quiet weather Wednesday ahead of the next chance for rain Thursday.