Wednesday, March 17 Morning Forecast

An active weather day is in store across the entire region as a potent storm system tracks into the area! This area of low pressure won’t only bring storms but widespread severe storms by later on today. Make sure you stay weather-aware as we progress through our St. Patrick’s Day. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will break out before sunrise thanks to the stalled front across the viewing area with more activity tracking eastward out of Kansas. These showers and thunderstorms continue through the morning with a few possibly producing large hail. A Severe T-Storm Watch has been issued as a result, just to the west of Springfield. A brief lull in the weather may develop around noon as the morning storms move out and we wait on afternoon development. Higher instability will be nosing north ahead of the cold front up to about I-44 ahead of an area of low pressure that will be tracking near the I-44 corridor.

This will likely mark the dividing line with the highest chance for severe weather, including tornadoes occurring to the south. We’ll be really close to what we call the triple point which is where the warm front, cold front, and occluded front all meet.

This zone is where we’ll stand the greatest threat for tornadoes. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to reignite this past lunchtime and these could quickly turn severe. The Enhanced Risk has now been nudged northwestward to include the metro, especially for the tornado potential. All forms of severe weather are on the table, including a few tornadoes into the evening. The highest chance for severe weather around the Springfield area will be from 2 pm through 7 pm with the risk ending from west to east during the evening.

Colder air will then wrap in on the backside of the low with additional showers also moving back into the area. The atmosphere may even cool enough for some of the rain to change over to some wet snow. This is something we’ll be monitoring.

The light showers will taper off to drizzle by Thursday afternoon, continuing into the evening. In addition to the damp conditions, it will also be windy and cold. Winds will gust over 30 mph with temperatures stalled in the upper 30s and low 40s. Lots of sunshine is in store for Friday as high pressure takes back over. Temperatures will chilly though, topping out in the 50s, but skies will be bright. The weekend is looking wonderful with Spring officially starting on Saturday. We’ll start the day with a light freeze and frost but highs eventually climb back into the lower 60s under plenty of sun. The next round of rain will move in Monday into Tuesday. Currently, no severe weather is expected.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Mostly Cloudy

Springfield Mo

58°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 55°
Wind
15 mph SE
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 35F. Winds N at 10 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
35°F Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 35F. Winds N at 10 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
11 mph N
Precip
49%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Branson

59°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 57°
Wind
9 mph ESE
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening giving way to periods of light rain late. Low 39F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
39°F Scattered thunderstorms this evening giving way to periods of light rain late. Low 39F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
15 mph WNW
Precip
75%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Harrison

56°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 55°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening followed by some light rain after midnight. Low 37F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
37°F Partly cloudy this evening followed by some light rain after midnight. Low 37F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
18 mph W
Precip
65%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Rolla

48°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 44°
Wind
10 mph E
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy after midnight with light rain possible. Low 39F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
39°F Thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy after midnight with light rain possible. Low 39F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
12 mph N
Precip
91%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Light Rain with Thunder

West Plains

56°F Light Rain with Thunder Feels like 54°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy after midnight with light rain possible. Low 41F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
41°F Thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy after midnight with light rain possible. Low 41F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
14 mph WSW
Precip
69%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

66° / 35°
Strong Storms
Strong Storms 80% 66° 35°

Thursday

39° / 31°
Rain/Snow Showers
Rain/Snow Showers 40% 39° 31°

Friday

55° / 30°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 55° 30°

Saturday

63° / 40°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 63° 40°

Sunday

67° / 47°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 67° 47°

Monday

64° / 51°
PM Showers
PM Showers 30% 64° 51°

Tuesday

63° / 43°
Showers
Showers 56% 63° 43°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

59°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
59°

59°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
81%
59°

61°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
61°

58°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
58°

60°

12 PM
Cloudy
21%
60°

62°

1 PM
Cloudy
17%
62°

61°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
61°

62°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
65%
62°

62°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
74%
62°

62°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
86%
62°

62°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
95%
62°

59°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
59°

57°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
52%
57°

53°

9 PM
Showers
49%
53°

51°

10 PM
Showers
47%
51°

49°

11 PM
Showers
42%
49°

47°

12 AM
Showers
50%
47°

45°

1 AM
Light Rain
72%
45°

43°

2 AM
Rain
82%
43°

42°

3 AM
Light Rain
80%
42°

40°

4 AM
Light Rain
81%
40°

39°

5 AM
Light Rain
82%
39°

38°

6 AM
Light Rain
79%
38°

37°

7 AM
Light Rain
71%
37°

