Wednesday, March 17 Morning Forecast

An active weather day is in store across the entire region as a potent storm system tracks into the area! This area of low pressure won’t only bring storms but widespread severe storms by later on today. Make sure you stay weather-aware as we progress through our St. Patrick’s Day. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will break out before sunrise thanks to the stalled front across the viewing area with more activity tracking eastward out of Kansas. These showers and thunderstorms continue through the morning with a few possibly producing large hail. A Severe T-Storm Watch has been issued as a result, just to the west of Springfield. A brief lull in the weather may develop around noon as the morning storms move out and we wait on afternoon development. Higher instability will be nosing north ahead of the cold front up to about I-44 ahead of an area of low pressure that will be tracking near the I-44 corridor.

This will likely mark the dividing line with the highest chance for severe weather, including tornadoes occurring to the south. We’ll be really close to what we call the triple point which is where the warm front, cold front, and occluded front all meet.





This zone is where we’ll stand the greatest threat for tornadoes. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to reignite this past lunchtime and these could quickly turn severe. The Enhanced Risk has now been nudged northwestward to include the metro, especially for the tornado potential. All forms of severe weather are on the table, including a few tornadoes into the evening. The highest chance for severe weather around the Springfield area will be from 2 pm through 7 pm with the risk ending from west to east during the evening.

Colder air will then wrap in on the backside of the low with additional showers also moving back into the area. The atmosphere may even cool enough for some of the rain to change over to some wet snow. This is something we’ll be monitoring.

The light showers will taper off to drizzle by Thursday afternoon, continuing into the evening. In addition to the damp conditions, it will also be windy and cold. Winds will gust over 30 mph with temperatures stalled in the upper 30s and low 40s. Lots of sunshine is in store for Friday as high pressure takes back over. Temperatures will chilly though, topping out in the 50s, but skies will be bright. The weekend is looking wonderful with Spring officially starting on Saturday. We’ll start the day with a light freeze and frost but highs eventually climb back into the lower 60s under plenty of sun. The next round of rain will move in Monday into Tuesday. Currently, no severe weather is expected.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer