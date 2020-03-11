Wednesday, March 11 Morning Forecast

A cluster of storms is moving across the Ozarks this morning. This cluster will track east/ southeast mainly across the state line into northern Arkansas. While rain is possible to the north, the severe threat will remain south of Springfield this morning.

These storms will be capable of large hail and damaging winds if they organize into a line segment. Locally heavy rain and lightning will be more widespread threats.

The storms exit quickly this morning, already east by 10-11 AM.

We’ll find a few clouds and warm temperatures this afternoon with highs in the middle/ upper 60’s.

Tonight we’ll be mostly cloudy and mild with lows in the lower 50’s.

A cold front approaches tomorrow with showers/ storms expected. Temperatures will get warm with highs near 70 degrees.

IF we get showers/ cloud cover early, the severe threat will be limited in the afternoon. IF we see more sunshine early, that will allow the atmosphere to cook and charge with fuel for an afternoon/ evening severe threat.

This window would probably be from 2-9 PM with all modes of severe weather in play, and will be the healthiest southeast of I-44. Damaging winds and large hail will be the main threats, but if enough fuel can grow, an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. Locally heavy rain and lightning will be threats.

Storms exit east by 10 PM with cooler temperatures in the 40’s coming in on north winds behind the cold front.

Friday will keep cloud cover and cooler highs, closer to average, in the middle 50’s.

By Saturday, an upper-level storm swings through with showers becoming abundant. Expect clouds and chilly 40’s, so no severe threat here.

We dry out Sunday but stay cool with highs in the 50’s. Early next week looks active again with multiple rounds of showers/ storms.