Wednesday, March 11 Morning Forecast

Weather

After a stormy start, expect a warm afternoon

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A cluster of storms is moving across the Ozarks this morning. This cluster will track east/ southeast mainly across the state line into northern Arkansas. While rain is possible to the north, the severe threat will remain south of Springfield this morning.

These storms will be capable of large hail and damaging winds if they organize into a line segment. Locally heavy rain and lightning will be more widespread threats.

The storms exit quickly this morning, already east by 10-11 AM.

We’ll find a few clouds and warm temperatures this afternoon with highs in the middle/ upper 60’s.

Tonight we’ll be mostly cloudy and mild with lows in the lower 50’s.

A cold front approaches tomorrow with showers/ storms expected. Temperatures will get warm with highs near 70 degrees.

IF we get showers/ cloud cover early, the severe threat will be limited in the afternoon. IF we see more sunshine early, that will allow the atmosphere to cook and charge with fuel for an afternoon/ evening severe threat.

This window would probably be from 2-9 PM with all modes of severe weather in play, and will be the healthiest southeast of I-44. Damaging winds and large hail will be the main threats, but if enough fuel can grow, an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. Locally heavy rain and lightning will be threats.

Storms exit east by 10 PM with cooler temperatures in the 40’s coming in on north winds behind the cold front.

Friday will keep cloud cover and cooler highs, closer to average, in the middle 50’s.

By Saturday, an upper-level storm swings through with showers becoming abundant. Expect clouds and chilly 40’s, so no severe threat here.

We dry out Sunday but stay cool with highs in the 50’s. Early next week looks active again with multiple rounds of showers/ storms.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Today's Forecast

More Weather
Overcast

Springfield

51°F Overcast Feels like 51°
Wind
8 mph NNE
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 51F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
52°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 51F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Branson

46°F Overcast Feels like 42°
Wind
9 mph ESE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing late at night. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
55°F Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing late at night. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

52°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
10 mph E
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low 53F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
53°F Cloudy skies. Low 53F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Rolla

39°F Broken Clouds Feels like 35°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 49F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
49°F Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 49F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

West Plains

46°F Overcast Feels like 42°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable.
50°F Mainly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

67° / 52°
Showers ending by midday
Showers ending by midday 60% 67° 52°

Thursday

72° / 40°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 72° 40°

Friday

54° / 39°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 54° 39°

Saturday

47° / 39°
Rain
Rain 60% 47° 39°

Sunday

54° / 44°
Cloudy
Cloudy 10% 54° 44°

Monday

60° / 53°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 40% 60° 53°

Tuesday

64° / 42°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 40% 64° 42°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

47°

6 AM
Showers
60%
47°

47°

7 AM
Showers
60%
47°

48°

8 AM
Showers
60%
48°

49°

9 AM
Few Showers
30%
49°

52°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
52°

56°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
56°

59°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
59°

60°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
60°

62°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
62°

63°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
63°

67°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
67°

65°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
65°

64°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
64°

61°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
61°

58°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
58°

57°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
57°

55°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
55°

54°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
54°

53°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
53°

53°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
53°

53°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
53°

53°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
53°

53°

4 AM
Cloudy
20%
53°

53°

5 AM
Few Showers
30%
53°

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Vietti Marketing Remarkable Women

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now