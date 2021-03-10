Wednesday, March 10 Morning Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Weather App

Changes are starting to take shape in the Ozarks as our next storm system approaches. Clouds have thickened up and we’re not going to see much sunshine for our Hump Day. A shower or random sprinkle is possible but most of us will stay dry. A better chance of rain arrives Wednesday night as this cold front tracks in. A couple of storms could turn strong to severe Wednesday night, northwest of Springfield. This is where we have a Marginal Risk in play. Hail and gusty winds are the primary hazards.

Widespread showers and storms are on the table Thursday and with higher moisture content in the air and some instability, severe storms are a possibility once again. A Marginal Risk is lined up for the Ozarks with the southern half of the viewing area standing the greatest chance. Hail would be the main concern Thursday as well.

Rain and embedded thunderstorms are on the table Friday this front stalls across the Plains. With this boundary hanging around, multiple days of moderate to heavy rain are on tap. Rainy conditions are expected into Saturday as moisture tries to diminish some, especially by later in the day. We’ll catch a brief break as this front finally moves out. Our next disturbance then moves in by early Sunday and that will bring another round of heavy rain.

This area of low pressure looks to track our way by Sunday with rain likely lasting into Monday before clearing the region. Flooding will be something to monitor as rainfall totals through the weekend could top out around 2-4″. Depending on where the heaviest banding sets up, some locations could pick up more than that. Isolated amounts could exceed 5″. Stay tuned for the latest!

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mostly Cloudy

Springfield Mo

59°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 56°
Wind
18 mph S
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 60F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20%.
60°F Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 60F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20%.
Wind
15 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Branson

61°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 60°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
63°F Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Harrison

59°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 57°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
63°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Rolla

59°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 56°
Wind
17 mph S
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low around 60F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
60°F Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low around 60F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
17 mph SSW
Precip
67%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

West Plains

58°F Fair Feels like 56°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
61°F Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSW
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

69° / 60°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 69° 60°

Thursday

65° / 49°
Strong Storms
Strong Storms 60% 65° 49°

Friday

61° / 52°
Heavy Rain
Heavy Rain 80% 61° 52°

Saturday

64° / 52°
Rain
Rain 60% 64° 52°

Sunday

68° / 44°
Strong Storms
Strong Storms 70% 68° 44°

Monday

63° / 41°
Showers
Showers 40% 63° 41°

Tuesday

60° / 39°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 21% 60° 39°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

59°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
59°

59°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
2%
59°

61°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
2%
61°

62°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
1%
62°

64°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
2%
64°

66°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
2%
66°

67°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
2%
67°

67°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
2%
67°

67°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
1%
67°

67°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
1%
67°

67°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
3%
67°

66°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
66°

64°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
64°

64°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
64°

63°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
63°

62°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
62°

63°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
17%
63°

62°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
62°

62°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
62°

62°

2 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
62°

62°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
62°

62°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
56%
62°

62°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
56%
62°

61°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
53%
61°
Weather App Team 300x250

Trending Stories

Downstream 300x100