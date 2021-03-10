Wednesday, March 10 Morning Forecast

Changes are starting to take shape in the Ozarks as our next storm system approaches. Clouds have thickened up and we’re not going to see much sunshine for our Hump Day. A shower or random sprinkle is possible but most of us will stay dry. A better chance of rain arrives Wednesday night as this cold front tracks in. A couple of storms could turn strong to severe Wednesday night, northwest of Springfield. This is where we have a Marginal Risk in play. Hail and gusty winds are the primary hazards.

Widespread showers and storms are on the table Thursday and with higher moisture content in the air and some instability, severe storms are a possibility once again. A Marginal Risk is lined up for the Ozarks with the southern half of the viewing area standing the greatest chance. Hail would be the main concern Thursday as well.

Rain and embedded thunderstorms are on the table Friday this front stalls across the Plains. With this boundary hanging around, multiple days of moderate to heavy rain are on tap. Rainy conditions are expected into Saturday as moisture tries to diminish some, especially by later in the day. We’ll catch a brief break as this front finally moves out. Our next disturbance then moves in by early Sunday and that will bring another round of heavy rain.

This area of low pressure looks to track our way by Sunday with rain likely lasting into Monday before clearing the region. Flooding will be something to monitor as rainfall totals through the weekend could top out around 2-4″. Depending on where the heaviest banding sets up, some locations could pick up more than that. Isolated amounts could exceed 5″. Stay tuned for the latest!

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer