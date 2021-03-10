Wednesday, March 10 Evening Forecast

Mild temperatures came with blustery winds Wednesday with gusts over 40 mph in many areas near and north of the interstate. Springfield recorded a gust to 44 mph and Joplin recorded a gust near 50 mph.

The gusty southerly winds are helping transport moisture north setting the stage for an extended stretch of wet weather that will last through the weekend.

For tonight, we’ll find mostly cloudy skies and breezy winds. Temperatures will be unusually warm for early March with temperatures holding steady in the low 60s through sunrise along and south of the interstate. North of the interstate there will be an increasing chance for showers and thunderstorms as a cold front slowly sags southeast. A few strong to severe storms are possible across West Central Missouri with strong winds and hail possible. The broken area of scattered showers and thunderstorms will be located just north of the interstate by morning, slowly sagging south throughout the day Thursday.

As the area of rain and the cold front push south, temperatures will quickly fall behind the front into the 50s. Mild temperatures will continue throughout the day south of Hwy. 60. Heading into the late afternoon and early evening a few stronger storms are possible near the front across Southwest Missouri.

The front will remain a focus for wet weather through Saturday as it stalls near the state line before slowly lifting north over the weekend. Areas near and north of the front will be favored for waves of showers and thunderstorms and more heavy rainfall. The front will also remain a dividing line between cool conditions north of the front and mild conditions to the south.

The rain should taper off Saturday afternoon with just some patchy light showers or drizzle possible as the front slowly lifts north toward Central Missouri.

By Sunday a band of rain and thunderstorms will be marching east toward the Ozarks as a cold front sweeps east toward the area. More heavy rain will be possible Sunday along with a threat for a few severe storms.

The rain will taper off from west to east by Sunday evening with cooler air filtering in overnight. Rain chances won’t be completely over though with the upper-level core of the storm moving through on Monday. This will lead to a chance for a few afternoon showers.

We should finally get a breather from the wet pattern on Tuesday, but another storm will move through on Wednesday ushering in another round of showers. The pattern will take a turn toward chillier temperatures next week. The following weekend looks dry with a warming trend.