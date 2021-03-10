Wednesday, March 10 Evening Forecast

Mild temperatures came with blustery winds Wednesday with gusts over 40 mph in many areas near and north of the interstate. Springfield recorded a gust to 44 mph and Joplin recorded a gust near 50 mph.

The gusty southerly winds are helping transport moisture north setting the stage for an extended stretch of wet weather that will last through the weekend.

For tonight, we’ll find mostly cloudy skies and breezy winds. Temperatures will be unusually warm for early March with temperatures holding steady in the low 60s through sunrise along and south of the interstate. North of the interstate there will be an increasing chance for showers and thunderstorms as a cold front slowly sags southeast. A few strong to severe storms are possible across West Central Missouri with strong winds and hail possible. The broken area of scattered showers and thunderstorms will be located just north of the interstate by morning, slowly sagging south throughout the day Thursday.

As the area of rain and the cold front push south, temperatures will quickly fall behind the front into the 50s. Mild temperatures will continue throughout the day south of Hwy. 60. Heading into the late afternoon and early evening a few stronger storms are possible near the front across Southwest Missouri.

The front will remain a focus for wet weather through Saturday as it stalls near the state line before slowly lifting north over the weekend. Areas near and north of the front will be favored for waves of showers and thunderstorms and more heavy rainfall. The front will also remain a dividing line between cool conditions north of the front and mild conditions to the south.

The rain should taper off Saturday afternoon with just some patchy light showers or drizzle possible as the front slowly lifts north toward Central Missouri.

By Sunday a band of rain and thunderstorms will be marching east toward the Ozarks as a cold front sweeps east toward the area. More heavy rain will be possible Sunday along with a threat for a few severe storms.

The rain will taper off from west to east by Sunday evening with cooler air filtering in overnight. Rain chances won’t be completely over though with the upper-level core of the storm moving through on Monday. This will lead to a chance for a few afternoon showers.

We should finally get a breather from the wet pattern on Tuesday, but another storm will move through on Wednesday ushering in another round of showers. The pattern will take a turn toward chillier temperatures next week. The following weekend looks dry with a warming trend.

Cloudy

Springfield Mo

65°F Cloudy Feels like 64°
Wind
17 mph S
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 60F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20%.
60°F Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 60F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20%.
Wind
15 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Branson

65°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 64°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
63°F Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
22%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Harrison

65°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 64°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
63°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph S
Precip
18%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Rolla

63°F Cloudy Feels like 61°
Wind
17 mph S
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
59°F Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
17 mph SSW
Precip
77%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

West Plains

64°F Cloudy Feels like 63°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
62°F Cloudy skies this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
14 mph SSW
Precip
38%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

69° / 60°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 69° 60°

Thursday

63° / 48°
Strong Storms
Strong Storms 60% 63° 48°

Friday

55° / 48°
Heavy Rain
Heavy Rain 80% 55° 48°

Saturday

57° / 54°
Rain
Rain 60% 57° 54°

Sunday

59° / 41°
Strong Storms
Strong Storms 70% 59° 41°

Monday

58° / 37°
Showers
Showers 40% 58° 37°

Tuesday

55° / 35°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 21% 55° 35°

Hourly Forecast

65°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
65°

64°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
64°

64°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
64°

63°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
63°

63°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
63°

63°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
63°

62°

2 AM
Cloudy
17%
62°

62°

3 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
62°

62°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
62°

62°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
62°

62°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
65%
62°

61°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
78%
61°

61°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
83%
61°

61°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
86%
61°

59°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
90%
59°

59°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
89%
59°

59°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
90%
59°

59°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
90%
59°

60°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
86%
60°

59°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
81%
59°

59°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
86%
59°

58°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
84%
58°

57°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
75%
57°

55°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
69%
55°

