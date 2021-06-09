Wednesday, June 9 Morning Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Isolated storms remain in the forecast Wednesday with warmer air streaming up into the Ozarks. The upper-level low that has been impacting us this week is finally moving northeastward but we still could see stray storms this afternoon. Temps will be above average for this time of year, surging into the mid and upper 80s this afternoon and Thursday afternoon. This pesky low will finally exit by the latter half of the workweek with a bit more sunshine expected. Much of the day is looking dry but we still can’t rule out a storm or two. Highs are going to be hot, surging up into the upper 80s and the lower 90s! A cold front looks to approach by early Saturday and this will bring slightly cooler conditions. This boundary also brings another chance of storms and these could have the shot to be stronger. We’ll have a really strong cap in the atmosphere through our Saturday which could prevent development. At best, activity is looking scattered but if you have outdoor plans for the first half of the weekend, stay tuned! We’ll be monitoring trends closely as head through the week. The rest of the weekend is looking a touch less humid but temperatures will remain steamy. Temps rebound into the 90s both Sunday and Monday so if you’re out and about, make sure you stay hydrated and take frequent breaks. A ridge of high pressure takes over the region keeping us dry and hot into early next week. Overall the pattern weather pattern into the 3rd week of June is looking quieter but we do have a cold front that approaches by Monday and this looks to cool our readings down into our Tuesday with highs falling back into the mid and upper 80s. This passage looks to come through dry but it’s something we’ll be watching.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Partly Cloudy

Springfield Mo

67°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 67°
Wind
3 mph SSE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
69°F A few clouds from time to time. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
7 mph VAR
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Partly Cloudy

Branson

65°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 65°
Wind
0 mph NNE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
69°F Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph SSE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Partly Cloudy

Harrison

65°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 65°
Wind
0 mph W
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
69°F Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
3 mph SW
Precip
39%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Partly Cloudy

Rolla

66°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 66°
Wind
3 mph S
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
67°F Some clouds. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NE
Precip
14%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Fog

West Plains

69°F Fog Feels like 69°
Wind
0 mph E
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms this evening. Skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
69°F Isolated thunderstorms this evening. Skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
3 mph NW
Precip
31%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

85° / 69°
Isolated Storms
Isolated Storms 30% 85° 69°

Thursday

87° / 71°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 87° 71°

Friday

89° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 89° 72°

Saturday

87° / 70°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 87° 70°

Sunday

92° / 68°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 92° 68°

Monday

91° / 67°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 91° 67°

Tuesday

87° / 64°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 87° 64°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

70°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
70°

72°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
72°

75°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
75°

77°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
77°

79°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
79°

81°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
81°

82°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
82°

83°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
83°

84°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
84°

84°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
84°

84°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
84°

83°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
83°

82°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
22%
82°

80°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
80°

77°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
77°

75°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
75°

75°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
75°

73°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
73°

72°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
72°

71°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
71°

71°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
71°

70°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
70°

70°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
16%
70°

70°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
16%
70°
Putting the Ozarksfirst Food Drive

Trending Stories

Downstream 300x100