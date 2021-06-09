Wednesday, June 9 Morning Forecast

Isolated storms remain in the forecast Wednesday with warmer air streaming up into the Ozarks. The upper-level low that has been impacting us this week is finally moving northeastward but we still could see stray storms this afternoon. Temps will be above average for this time of year, surging into the mid and upper 80s this afternoon and Thursday afternoon. This pesky low will finally exit by the latter half of the workweek with a bit more sunshine expected. Much of the day is looking dry but we still can’t rule out a storm or two. Highs are going to be hot, surging up into the upper 80s and the lower 90s! A cold front looks to approach by early Saturday and this will bring slightly cooler conditions. This boundary also brings another chance of storms and these could have the shot to be stronger. We’ll have a really strong cap in the atmosphere through our Saturday which could prevent development. At best, activity is looking scattered but if you have outdoor plans for the first half of the weekend, stay tuned! We’ll be monitoring trends closely as head through the week. The rest of the weekend is looking a touch less humid but temperatures will remain steamy. Temps rebound into the 90s both Sunday and Monday so if you’re out and about, make sure you stay hydrated and take frequent breaks. A ridge of high pressure takes over the region keeping us dry and hot into early next week. Overall the pattern weather pattern into the 3rd week of June is looking quieter but we do have a cold front that approaches by Monday and this looks to cool our readings down into our Tuesday with highs falling back into the mid and upper 80s. This passage looks to come through dry but it’s something we’ll be watching.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer