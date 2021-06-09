Wednesday, June 9 Evening Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The hottest weather of the year so far developed today and will continue through the weekend. The heat is coming with plenty of humidity too and this will play into higher heat index values through the weekend.

This evening looks warm and quiet for areas along and north of the interstate. Widely scattered showers and storms to the south will fade this evening with temperatures falling into the upper 60s and low 70s.

Thursday will be a touch warmer than Wednesday and drier too. Clouds will bubble up during the morning as temperatures quickly climb into the 80s. Afternoon highs will be close to 90° with heat index values in the mid to upper 90s. Rain chances look very low across the area with the best chance for some isolated activity across Northern Arkansas.

Friday will also be hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s again. Heat index values will be in the upper 90s and low 100s. Rain chances for the moment look low, but we’ll have to keep an eye on a fading area of storms that will slide southeast toward the area by Friday afternoon and evening. With a cap in place, it may have a tough time holding together or sparking new storms. It’s something to keep an eye on though. There will be a risk of strong winds if a storm complex into the area.

The cap looks weaker by Saturday with rain chances perking up a bit as some upper-level storminess will have an easier time kicking off at least widely scattered showers and storms. The best chance for rain will be across Southern Missouri into Northern Arkansas during the afternoon and evening. It’s still going to be warm and humid, but it probably won’t be quite as hot as previous days.

The atmosphere will be drying out by the second half of the weekend. This will dry out the pattern again across most of the area, but a few spotty afternoon showers and storms will still be possible to the south. Temperatures will be hot with highs back in the upper 80s and low 90s.

The heat will continue into Monday with most areas near or above 90°. A weak frontal boundary will be sliding across the area and this may help trigger a few isolated showers and storms.

The front may flush out some of the humidity making for a more comfortable pattern Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will be a little cooler too at night and during the day.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sunny

Springfield Mo

86°F Sunny Feels like 91°
Wind
3 mph NNW
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
69°F A few clouds from time to time. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
7 mph VAR
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Fair

Branson

87°F Fair Feels like 96°
Wind
3 mph S
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable.
70°F A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph NE
Precip
17%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Fair

Harrison

85°F Fair Feels like 92°
Wind
4 mph WSW
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
69°F Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SSW
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Partly Cloudy

Rolla

83°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 88°
Wind
5 mph NE
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
67°F Partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NNE
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Sunny

West Plains

79°F Sunny Feels like 84°
Wind
4 mph SSW
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
68°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph WNW
Precip
19%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

88° / 69°
Isolated Storms
Isolated Storms 30% 88° 69°

Thursday

89° / 71°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 89° 71°

Friday

90° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 90° 72°

Saturday

87° / 71°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 87° 71°

Sunday

89° / 67°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 89° 67°

Monday

90° / 67°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 90° 67°

Tuesday

87° / 64°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 87° 64°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

85°

8 PM
Sunny
4%
85°

81°

9 PM
Clear
4%
81°

78°

10 PM
Clear
3%
78°

75°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
3%
75°

74°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
74°

72°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
72°

72°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
72°

71°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
71°

71°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
71°

70°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
70°

70°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
70°

71°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
71°

74°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
74°

78°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
8%
78°

81°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
81°

83°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
83°

84°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
84°

85°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
85°

86°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
86°

87°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
87°

87°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
87°

88°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
88°

87°

6 PM
Sunny
4%
87°

86°

7 PM
Sunny
2%
86°
Putting the Ozarksfirst Food Drive

Trending Stories

Downstream 300x100