Wednesday, June 9 Evening Forecast

The hottest weather of the year so far developed today and will continue through the weekend. The heat is coming with plenty of humidity too and this will play into higher heat index values through the weekend.

This evening looks warm and quiet for areas along and north of the interstate. Widely scattered showers and storms to the south will fade this evening with temperatures falling into the upper 60s and low 70s.

Thursday will be a touch warmer than Wednesday and drier too. Clouds will bubble up during the morning as temperatures quickly climb into the 80s. Afternoon highs will be close to 90° with heat index values in the mid to upper 90s. Rain chances look very low across the area with the best chance for some isolated activity across Northern Arkansas.

Friday will also be hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s again. Heat index values will be in the upper 90s and low 100s. Rain chances for the moment look low, but we’ll have to keep an eye on a fading area of storms that will slide southeast toward the area by Friday afternoon and evening. With a cap in place, it may have a tough time holding together or sparking new storms. It’s something to keep an eye on though. There will be a risk of strong winds if a storm complex into the area.

The cap looks weaker by Saturday with rain chances perking up a bit as some upper-level storminess will have an easier time kicking off at least widely scattered showers and storms. The best chance for rain will be across Southern Missouri into Northern Arkansas during the afternoon and evening. It’s still going to be warm and humid, but it probably won’t be quite as hot as previous days.

The atmosphere will be drying out by the second half of the weekend. This will dry out the pattern again across most of the area, but a few spotty afternoon showers and storms will still be possible to the south. Temperatures will be hot with highs back in the upper 80s and low 90s.

The heat will continue into Monday with most areas near or above 90°. A weak frontal boundary will be sliding across the area and this may help trigger a few isolated showers and storms.

The front may flush out some of the humidity making for a more comfortable pattern Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will be a little cooler too at night and during the day.