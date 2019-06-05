Wednesday, June 5 Morning Forecast Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Another storm chance today, widespread showers/ thunder tomorrow through Sat ---

Expect another day with spotty storm chances as our unsettled pattern continues. We'll spend most of today dry, mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and southwest winds will give way to a very warm, humid feels. Highs soar into the upper 80's with dew points approaching 70 degrees will have it feeling like summer.

A front dips in from the north today, generating a few showers/ storms after 4 PM. The storms this evening will be short-lived, but the warm, humid air mass could fuel a storm or two with damaging winds, large hail, and locally heavy rain. A Marginal Severe Risk is posted north of I-44 for that risk.

Once the sun sets the severe risk will dwindle, a storm or two could linger overnight. Lows stay warm in the upper 60's.

Tomorrow the big, upper-level low that has kept us unsettled makes it way towards the Ozarks. This low is detached from the jet stream, or that highway that pushes storms along. Therefore, this storm will be SLOW!

Expect widespread showers/ thunder Thursday, Friday, and Saturday as this storm slowly moves east. Temperatures will be cooler with extended cloud cover with highs in the upper 70's each of those days.

The center of the low will track to our south, not conducive to severe weather. However, it will continue to keep a very moist, saturated air mass in the Ozarks, posing the threat for locally heavy rain. Another 1-3" of rain is expected on already saturated soils. Flooding could be a threat going through the weekend.

The storms finally exits east on Sunday with a few storms lingering mainly for the eastern Ozarks.

High pressure takes over on Monday and Tuesday with mostly sunny skies and more crisp upper 70's.