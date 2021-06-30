Wednesday, June 30 Morning Forecast

We’ve seen better chances of rain to the west over the last couple of days, closer to the boundary, but that changes today. This stalled front that has been impacting the region, inches closer and that will bring more widespread rains to the Ozarks mid-week. A widespread 1-2″ of rain is likely with some spots seeing over that. Flash Flood Watches have been issued from noon today through Thursday evening. The slow movement of the activity will play a role in our flooding concerns so remember “turn around, don’t drown.” Highs rebound into the low to mid 80s this afternoon and with all of the moisture in the air, it’s going to feel worse. Heat Index values will likely climb over 90°. With that daytime-driven instability, storms will likely spark in the afternoon and a couple could be stronger with smaller hail and brief gusty winds. This front looks to finally sweep through the Show-Me State tomorrow and will bring more showers and thunderstorms throughout much of the day. These will likely linger into the overnight before clearing in the early hours of Friday. More refreshing air then builds into the region by the end of the week. We’ll see more clouds to begin the day with lots of sun for the afternoon. As we head into the holiday weekend, high pressure at the surface settles in. Lots of sunshine is on tap as a result along with comfy conditions for Saturday and July 4th. Highs will be a touch below average for this time of year, topping out in the low to mid-80s with lows in the 50s and 60s. Temperatures do start to rebound into early next week with highs climbing back into the middle and upper 80s under plenty of sunshine.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer