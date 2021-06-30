Wednesday, June 30 Morning Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

84° / 69°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 60% 84° 69°

Thursday

78° / 65°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 70% 78° 65°

Friday

81° / 60°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 81° 60°

Saturday

81° / 60°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 81° 60°

Sunday

83° / 63°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 83° 63°

Monday

86° / 66°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 86° 66°

Tuesday

88° / 70°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 88° 70°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

73°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
73°

75°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
75°

77°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
77°

79°

10 AM
Cloudy
18%
79°

81°

11 AM
Cloudy
23%
81°

82°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
53%
82°

82°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
66%
82°

82°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
73%
82°

79°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
73%
79°

78°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
54%
78°

79°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
79°

79°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
62%
79°

78°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
78°

76°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
76°

74°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
74°

73°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
73°

73°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
73°

72°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
72°

71°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
71°

71°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
71°

71°

3 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
71°

70°

4 AM
Thunderstorms
66%
70°

70°

5 AM
Thunderstorms
74%
70°

70°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
76%
70°

We’ve seen better chances of rain to the west over the last couple of days, closer to the boundary, but that changes today. This stalled front that has been impacting the region, inches closer and that will bring more widespread rains to the Ozarks mid-week. A widespread 1-2″ of rain is likely with some spots seeing over that. Flash Flood Watches have been issued from noon today through Thursday evening. The slow movement of the activity will play a role in our flooding concerns so remember “turn around, don’t drown.” Highs rebound into the low to mid 80s this afternoon and with all of the moisture in the air, it’s going to feel worse. Heat Index values will likely climb over 90°. With that daytime-driven instability, storms will likely spark in the afternoon and a couple could be stronger with smaller hail and brief gusty winds. This front looks to finally sweep through the Show-Me State tomorrow and will bring more showers and thunderstorms throughout much of the day. These will likely linger into the overnight before clearing in the early hours of Friday. More refreshing air then builds into the region by the end of the week. We’ll see more clouds to begin the day with lots of sun for the afternoon. As we head into the holiday weekend, high pressure at the surface settles in. Lots of sunshine is on tap as a result along with comfy conditions for Saturday and July 4th. Highs will be a touch below average for this time of year, topping out in the low to mid-80s with lows in the 50s and 60s. Temperatures do start to rebound into early next week with highs climbing back into the middle and upper 80s under plenty of sunshine.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sunny

Springfield Mo

70°F Sunny Feels like 70°
Wind
3 mph S
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds SSW 5-10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
69°F Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds SSW 5-10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
5 mph SSW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Branson

70°F Sunny Feels like 70°
Wind
0 mph NNE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
71°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
3 mph SSE
Precip
64%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Harrison

70°F Sunny Feels like 70°
Wind
2 mph SE
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early with thunderstorms developing later at night. Low 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
70°F Cloudy skies early with thunderstorms developing later at night. Low 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
4 mph S
Precip
67%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Rolla

72°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 72°
Wind
4 mph S
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
68°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Wind
3 mph SSW
Precip
69%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

West Plains

69°F Sunny Feels like 69°
Wind
1 mph SE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
70°F Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
4 mph NNW
Precip
55%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Putting the Ozarksfirst Food Drive

Trending Stories

Jamie Warriner
Downstream 300x100