Wednesday, June 30 Evening Forecast

Clouds and showers were more widespread by Wednesday afternoon thanks to a combination of a soupy summer air mass and an approaching cold front. Heading into tonight, scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue. There may be a tendency for the showers to fade a bit by late evening before perking up a bit before sunrise. The bottom line, showers will be around throughout the night.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely Thursday, especially during the morning through early afternoon timeframe. Showers and thunderstorms will become a little more spotty during the afternoon, continuing into the early evening before fading away. The very soupy summer air mass and cold front will be a good combination to produce pockets of very heavy rainfall and a Flash Flood Watch has been posted through Thursday for areas north of the state line.

Rain totals through Thursday will generally be anywhere from half an inch to an inch and a half, locally higher amounts of 2 to 4″ are possible. Showers will come to an end Thursday evening.

By Thursday night the cold front will be pushing south of the area with drier air filtering in. Skies will try to clear out with humidity levels on the way down by morning. Enough lingering moisture will lead to partly cloudy skies to the southwest Friday with sunnier skies to the northeast. We should be able to notice the drop in mugginess by Friday afternoon. Temperatures will be mild for early July as well, only warming into the upper 70s and low 80s.

With the humidity flushed out of the area, the weekend looks mostly clear and dry. Humidity levels will be comfortable along with comfortable temperatures. Viewing conditions for fireworks displays will be ideal with clear skies and comfortable temperatures.

Temperatures will be on the way back up with more of a summer feel by Monday and Tuesday as afternoon temperatures climb into the upper 80s. Higher humidity really won’t come into play until Tuesday into Wednesday. Rain chances don’t really show up again until the middle of next week.