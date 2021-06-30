Wednesday, June 30 Evening Forecast

Weather

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

85° / 69°
Thunderstorms
60%

Thursday

79° / 66°
Thunderstorms
70%

Friday

81° / 59°
Partly Cloudy
10%

Saturday

81° / 60°
Sunny
0%

Sunday

84° / 63°
Mostly Sunny
0%

Monday

87° / 65°
Mostly Sunny
0%

Tuesday

89° / 69°
Mostly Sunny
0%

Hourly Forecast

75°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
75°

75°

8 PM
Cloudy
23%
75°

74°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
74°

73°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
73°

73°

11 PM
Cloudy
18%
73°

72°

12 AM
Cloudy
16%
72°

71°

1 AM
Cloudy
24%
71°

71°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
71°

71°

3 AM
Thunderstorms
66%
71°

71°

4 AM
Thunderstorms
73%
71°

70°

5 AM
Thunderstorms
74%
70°

70°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
83%
70°

70°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
87%
70°

71°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
84%
71°

73°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
78%
73°

73°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
73°

75°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
69%
75°

76°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
63%
76°

77°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
77°

78°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
78°

78°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
78°

79°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
53%
79°

79°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
52%
79°

77°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
77°

Clouds and showers were more widespread by Wednesday afternoon thanks to a combination of a soupy summer air mass and an approaching cold front. Heading into tonight, scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue. There may be a tendency for the showers to fade a bit by late evening before perking up a bit before sunrise. The bottom line, showers will be around throughout the night.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely Thursday, especially during the morning through early afternoon timeframe. Showers and thunderstorms will become a little more spotty during the afternoon, continuing into the early evening before fading away. The very soupy summer air mass and cold front will be a good combination to produce pockets of very heavy rainfall and a Flash Flood Watch has been posted through Thursday for areas north of the state line.

Rain totals through Thursday will generally be anywhere from half an inch to an inch and a half, locally higher amounts of 2 to 4″ are possible. Showers will come to an end Thursday evening.

By Thursday night the cold front will be pushing south of the area with drier air filtering in. Skies will try to clear out with humidity levels on the way down by morning. Enough lingering moisture will lead to partly cloudy skies to the southwest Friday with sunnier skies to the northeast. We should be able to notice the drop in mugginess by Friday afternoon. Temperatures will be mild for early July as well, only warming into the upper 70s and low 80s.

With the humidity flushed out of the area, the weekend looks mostly clear and dry. Humidity levels will be comfortable along with comfortable temperatures. Viewing conditions for fireworks displays will be ideal with clear skies and comfortable temperatures.

Temperatures will be on the way back up with more of a summer feel by Monday and Tuesday as afternoon temperatures climb into the upper 80s. Higher humidity really won’t come into play until Tuesday into Wednesday. Rain chances don’t really show up again until the middle of next week.

Rain Shower

74°F Rain Shower

74°F Rain Shower Feels like 74°
Wind
4 mph SW
Humidity 90%
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds SSW 5-10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
69°F Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds SSW 5-10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
5 mph SSW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Branson

76°F Fair
Wind
2 mph N
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
71°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Wind
2 mph ESE
Precip
69%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Harrison

75°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
2 mph N
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early with thunderstorms developing later at night. Low 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
70°F Cloudy skies early with thunderstorms developing later at night. Low 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
4 mph S
Precip
67%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Rain

Rolla

75°F Rain
Wind
5 mph SW
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
68°F Thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Wind
4 mph SW
Precip
78%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Thunderstorm

West Plains

75°F Thunderstorm
Wind
6 mph NNW
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%.
71°F Thunderstorms likely. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
6 mph NW
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

