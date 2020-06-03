Wednesday, June 3 Morning Forecast

We’re starting out warm and muggy this morning. We’ll stay summery this afternoon with highs in the middle 80’s under a mix of sun and clouds.

Storm chances return today as a front presses in from the north and an upper-level hiccup squeezes in from the south. It looks like some spotty storms will be possible this afternoon. The forecast then gets messy and there are issues with timing and placement of storms for the evening hours.

It looks like we could have a complex or line of storms develop north near the front this evening. Given how hot and humid it will be today, these storms could organize and bring hazards of 60 mph winds and quarter size hail.

The issue is timing. Some data suggests this complex rolls south this evening, wrapping up by midnight. Other data suggests this line may dive south overnight with storms lingering tomorrow morning. Please stay weather aware today!

Depending on how tonight’s storm threat plays out, additional storms could redevelop tomorrow. Expect a mostly dry day with highs in the middle 80’s.

An area of high pressure starts to nose in on Friday. Expect isolated storms possible with warm and sticky highs in the upper 80’s.

By the weekend, that high pressure takes better control of the area bringing sunny, hot, and humid conditions. We could find our first highs at 90 degrees for the year in Springfield, especially on Sunday. Heat indices could climb into the middle/ upper 90’s.

We stay hot and dry on Monday but showers start to approach from the south as the remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal inch closer. Right now, Cristobal is churning in the Gulf of Mexico, not expected to make landfall on the coast of Texas or Louisiana until late this weekend. Once our high pressure moves out, those remnants will like surge north into the Ozarks by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. Flooding would be a threat.