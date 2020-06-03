Wednesday, June 3 Morning Forecast

Storm chances return today

We’re starting out warm and muggy this morning. We’ll stay summery this afternoon with highs in the middle 80’s under a mix of sun and clouds.

Storm chances return today as a front presses in from the north and an upper-level hiccup squeezes in from the south. It looks like some spotty storms will be possible this afternoon. The forecast then gets messy and there are issues with timing and placement of storms for the evening hours.

It looks like we could have a complex or line of storms develop north near the front this evening. Given how hot and humid it will be today, these storms could organize and bring hazards of 60 mph winds and quarter size hail.

The issue is timing. Some data suggests this complex rolls south this evening, wrapping up by midnight. Other data suggests this line may dive south overnight with storms lingering tomorrow morning. Please stay weather aware today!

Depending on how tonight’s storm threat plays out, additional storms could redevelop tomorrow. Expect a mostly dry day with highs in the middle 80’s.

An area of high pressure starts to nose in on Friday. Expect isolated storms possible with warm and sticky highs in the upper 80’s.

By the weekend, that high pressure takes better control of the area bringing sunny, hot, and humid conditions. We could find our first highs at 90 degrees for the year in Springfield, especially on Sunday. Heat indices could climb into the middle/ upper 90’s.

We stay hot and dry on Monday but showers start to approach from the south as the remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal inch closer. Right now, Cristobal is churning in the Gulf of Mexico, not expected to make landfall on the coast of Texas or Louisiana until late this weekend. Once our high pressure moves out, those remnants will like surge north into the Ozarks by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. Flooding would be a threat.

Clear

Springfield

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
67°F Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
7 mph SSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Branson

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing late. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
66°F Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing late. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
5 mph SSW
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
3 mph E
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
67°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
8 mph SW
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
67°F Scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
8 mph SSW
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
6 mph WSW
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
67°F Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph WSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

86° / 67°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 30% 86° 67°

Thursday

86° / 67°
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun 30% 86° 67°

Friday

89° / 69°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 89° 69°

Saturday

89° / 69°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 0% 89° 69°

Sunday

90° / 70°
A few clouds
A few clouds 0% 90° 70°

Monday

87° / 71°
Slight chance of a thunderstorm
Slight chance of a thunderstorm 20% 87° 71°

Tuesday

82° / 67°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 40% 82° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

66°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
66°

66°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
66°

73°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
73°

76°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

78°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

81°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

82°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
82°

82°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

84°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
84°

84°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
84°

86°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
86°

85°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
85°

84°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
84°

82°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

80°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

78°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

76°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
76°

74°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
74°

73°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
73°

72°

1 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
72°

72°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
72°

71°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
71°

68°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
68°

68°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
68°

