Wednesday, June 3 Evening Forecast

Rain chances have returned to the area and there’s been quite a bit of scattered shower and thunderstorm activity over South Central Missouri and North Central Arkansas. This activity will fade early this evening as temperatures begin to cool. It looks like it will also generally stay east of Hwy. 65, but an outflow boundary on the western edge could trigger some isolated showers and thunderstorms near Hwy. 65.

Another area to watch will be closer to Central Missouri. A front moving in from the north is expected to trigger scattered storms along the front. A Severe T-Storm Watch has been issued for Central Missouri through 10 pm. Large hail and damaging wind gusts are possible with the stronger storms.

This area of storms looks like it may try to develop south and southwest overnight. We’ll also likely see another area of storms spread southeast out of Kansas late tonight. This will lead to showers and thunderstorms impacting nearly all of the area at some point through Thursday morning. The storms as they move into the area could produce some strong winds along with heavy rainfall.

The storms and lingering cloud cover will likely temper the heat a bit Thursday afternoon, but temperatures will still manage to warm into the 80s. Rain chances look pretty limited through the afternoon into the evening.

Ingredients will remain in place into Saturday that could generate additional chances at showers and storms although probably not as widespread as the rain overnight tonight into Thursday morning. Temperatures and humidity will run high with steamy nights and hot afternoon temperatures near 90°.

By Saturday a ridge of high pressure will build over the area upstairs. High levels of low level moisture and a boundary over Southwest Missouri and Northwest Arkansas may be enough to trigger a few spotty showers and thunderstorms. Sunday looks like it will be sunnier and dry across the area. Temperatures will again warm to near 90°.

Dry weather will spill into Monday, but we’ll be turning our attention south. Tropical Storm Cristobal is expected to make it’s way north toward Louisiana over the weekend. The remnants of the storm are then expected to be funneled north into the area. This will lead to increasing clouds on Monday with showers spreading in from the south by early evening. Heavy rain will be possible, especially if the remnants track directly over the Ozarks.

A front will sweep in from the west by Wednesday morning. This will usher in dry and pleasant weather for Wednesday. It looks like the rest of the week will remain dry.