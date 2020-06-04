Wednesday, June 3 Evening Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Rain chances have returned to the area and there’s been quite a bit of scattered shower and thunderstorm activity over South Central Missouri and North Central Arkansas. This activity will fade early this evening as temperatures begin to cool. It looks like it will also generally stay east of Hwy. 65, but an outflow boundary on the western edge could trigger some isolated showers and thunderstorms near Hwy. 65.

Another area to watch will be closer to Central Missouri. A front moving in from the north is expected to trigger scattered storms along the front. A Severe T-Storm Watch has been issued for Central Missouri through 10 pm. Large hail and damaging wind gusts are possible with the stronger storms.

This area of storms looks like it may try to develop south and southwest overnight. We’ll also likely see another area of storms spread southeast out of Kansas late tonight. This will lead to showers and thunderstorms impacting nearly all of the area at some point through Thursday morning. The storms as they move into the area could produce some strong winds along with heavy rainfall.

The storms and lingering cloud cover will likely temper the heat a bit Thursday afternoon, but temperatures will still manage to warm into the 80s. Rain chances look pretty limited through the afternoon into the evening.

Ingredients will remain in place into Saturday that could generate additional chances at showers and storms although probably not as widespread as the rain overnight tonight into Thursday morning. Temperatures and humidity will run high with steamy nights and hot afternoon temperatures near 90°.

By Saturday a ridge of high pressure will build over the area upstairs. High levels of low level moisture and a boundary over Southwest Missouri and Northwest Arkansas may be enough to trigger a few spotty showers and thunderstorms. Sunday looks like it will be sunnier and dry across the area. Temperatures will again warm to near 90°.

Dry weather will spill into Monday, but we’ll be turning our attention south. Tropical Storm Cristobal is expected to make it’s way north toward Louisiana over the weekend. The remnants of the storm are then expected to be funneled north into the area. This will lead to increasing clouds on Monday with showers spreading in from the south by early evening. Heavy rain will be possible, especially if the remnants track directly over the Ozarks.

A front will sweep in from the west by Wednesday morning. This will usher in dry and pleasant weather for Wednesday. It looks like the rest of the week will remain dry.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Springfield

77°F Clear Feels like 79°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
64°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
7 mph SSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Branson

72°F Clear Feels like 72°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
67°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
69°F Clear to partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

75°F Clear Feels like 75°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
67°F Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
10 mph SSW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

71°F Clear Feels like 71°
Wind
3 mph SSW
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
68°F Isolated thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
5 mph SW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

87° / 64°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 30% 87° 64°

Thursday

85° / 69°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 85° 69°

Friday

90° / 69°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 30% 90° 69°

Saturday

90° / 70°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 90° 70°

Sunday

90° / 67°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 0% 90° 67°

Monday

87° / 71°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 87° 71°

Tuesday

82° / 61°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 50% 82° 61°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

76°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
76°

74°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
74°

73°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
73°

72°

1 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
72°

72°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
72°

71°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
71°

68°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
68°

68°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
68°

67°

6 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
67°

67°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
67°

70°

8 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
70°

71°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
71°

73°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
73°

75°

11 AM
Cloudy
20%
75°

78°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
78°

81°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
81°

83°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
83°

85°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
85°

86°

4 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
86°

82°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

82°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

82°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

80°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

77°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

Donate Today Food Drive

Donating Today

Weather Tour 2020

Millwood Weather Tour

Trending Stories