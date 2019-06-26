Wednesday, June 26 Morning Forecast

A few storms possible today, heat and humidity crank through the weekend

A line of storms are rolling through this morning. With temperatures much warmer than yesterday, and dew points really kicking, heat and humidity should keep these storms pushing through this morning. One or two of these storms may be capable of large hail to quarter size and 60 mph winds. Heavy rain and frequent lightning will also be threats.

A few redeveloping storms may be possible this afternoon as heat and humidity continue to crank. Otherwise, expect mostly sunny skies and a summery afternoon. High of 88 degrees will feel closer to 93 degrees with the humidity.

Mostly clear, warm, and humid overnight tonight, lows only drop into the upper 60’s.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny, hot, and humid again. High of 89 degrees will again feel like 93 degrees.

The pattern stays stalled and summery through the weekend. A ridge of high pressure will keep us mostly sunny, hot, and humid with highs near 90 degrees and heat indices near 95-100 degrees daily.

However, we will be sitting near the edge of this high pressure, so isolated storms will be possible daily. Storms will not be organized, nor widespread, most locations will remain dry.

Stay cool and hydrated!