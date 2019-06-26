Wednesday, June 26 Evening Forecast

Staying Warm Overnight, Hot & Humid Conditions Continue —

We started off this morning with widely scattered showers and storms with warm temperatures in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s. A few clouds stuck around with a few scattered showers this afternoon. Overnight tonight, temperatures will stay warm in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s and conditions will stay humid with dew points in the upper 60’s. We’ll keep a few clouds tonight as well.

Thursday, temperatures will once again top off in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s with heat indices in the middle and upper 90’s under mostly sunny skies. An isolated shower or two cannot be ruled out during the afternoon. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Friday, the ridge of high pressure will keep our conditions hot and humid. Temperatures will top off in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s with feel-like temperatures in the middle and upper 90’s under sunny skies. Overnight lows will stay warm and humid, only dropping into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Saturday and Sunday, temperatures will stay hot in the lower 90’s with plenty of sunshine. If you have any outdoor plans, be sure to take frequent breaks, drink plenty of water, and use plenty of sunscreen if you’re having a pool or lake day as UV indices will be extremely high. An isolated shower cannot be ruled out during the afternoon hours. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Monday to start off your work week, temperatures stay hot in the upper 80’s with plenty of sunshine. An isolated shower cannot be ruled out. Our next best chance at rain looks to be in the middle of next week.