Wednesday, June 26 Evening Forecast

Weather
Staying Warm Overnight, Hot & Humid Conditions Continue —

We started off this morning with widely scattered showers and storms with warm temperatures in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s. A few clouds stuck around with a few scattered showers this afternoon. Overnight tonight, temperatures will stay warm in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s and conditions will stay humid with dew points in the upper 60’s. We’ll keep a few clouds tonight as well.

Thursday, temperatures will once again top off in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s with heat indices in the middle and upper 90’s under mostly sunny skies. An isolated shower or two cannot be ruled out during the afternoon. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Friday, the ridge of high pressure will keep our conditions hot and humid. Temperatures will top off in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s with feel-like temperatures in the middle and upper 90’s under sunny skies. Overnight lows will stay warm and humid, only dropping into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Saturday and Sunday, temperatures will stay hot in the lower 90’s with plenty of sunshine. If you have any outdoor plans, be sure to take frequent breaks, drink plenty of water, and use plenty of sunscreen if you’re having a pool or lake day as UV indices will be extremely high. An isolated shower cannot be ruled out during the afternoon hours. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Monday to start off your work week, temperatures stay hot in the upper 80’s with plenty of sunshine. An isolated shower cannot be ruled out. Our next best chance at rain looks to be in the middle of next week.

Fair

Springfield

74°F Fair Feels like 74°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Isolated Thunderstorms
67°F Isolated Thunderstorms
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Branson

70°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 70°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Isolated Thunderstorms
66°F Isolated Thunderstorms
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Harrison

72°F Fair Feels like 72°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms Early
67°F Thunderstorms Early
Wind
3 mph SSW
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

° / 69°
% ° 69°

Thursday

90° / 69°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 90° 69°

Friday

91° / 70°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 20% 91° 70°

Saturday

87° / 68°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 87° 68°

Sunday

90° / 69°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 20% 90° 69°

Monday

90° / 70°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 20% 90° 70°

Tuesday

89° / 70°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 20% 89° 70°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

75°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
75°

75°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
75°

73°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
73°

73°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
73°

72°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
3%
72°

71°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
8%
71°

71°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
11%
71°

71°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
14%
71°

70°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
12%
70°

70°

4 AM
Clear
14%
70°

70°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
13%
70°

70°

6 AM
Mostly Sunny
13%
70°

71°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
8%
71°

74°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
6%
74°

77°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
5%
77°

80°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
4%
80°

82°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
82°

84°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
84°

86°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
12%
86°

87°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
87°

87°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
87°

88°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
16%
88°

87°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
16%
87°

87°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
87°

