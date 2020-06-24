Wednesday, June 24 Morning Forecast

We are starting out beautiful this morning! Cooler and comfortable with temperatures and dew points in the 50’s.

Today, expect another beautiful day! High pressure remains in control keeping us mostly sunny. Humidity stays low, highs in the middle 80’s will feel great!

Tonight will be a bit warmer, expect lows in the 60’s but it should still feel pleasant.

Thursday will be another dry day. It will be hotter and a little more humid.

The pattern won’t change much through Friday. Temperatures and humidity levels will continue to creep higher. A few isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms look possible, but most areas will remain dry.

Rain chances will perk up a bit over the weekend into Monday. A warm and humid air mass will be in place. Pockets of upper-level energy are expected to move across the region too. This should trigger some shower and thunderstorm activity at times over the weekend. Rain will probably remain on the spotty side though. Cloud cover should be a bit more widespread too and this will help trim back afternoon highs by a few degrees. Overnight temperatures will be warm.

By Tuesday, it looks like most of the upper-level energy will be moving out of the area. Higher pressures will be developing in the atmosphere over the area too, making for drier and hotter conditions.