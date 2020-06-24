Wednesday, June 24 Evening Forecast

Weather

Summer heat and humidity returns over the next few days, but we’ll get to enjoy one more pleasant night across the area. There will be a chance for a few isolated showers to spill east out of Eastern Kansas into West Central Missouri along a warm front.

The warm front will act as a focus for a few isolated showers and thunderstorms on Thursday as well. These rain chances will be low and focused from Osceola east to Rolla. The rest of the area will remain dry. Temperatures will be climbing too with highs in the upper 80s. Humidity levels will be a bit higher too.

Hot and humid weather can be expected on Friday. Higher levels of moisture will move in from the south during the day. This will make for partly cloudy skies during the afternoon south of Hwy. 60 with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms possible. Areas to the north will remain mostly sunny.

The jet stream pattern will flatten out a bit pushing a front south into Northern Missouri. We’ll also see some upper-level energy rippling east near the front. This should be enough to generate more clouds and a better chance for showers and thunderstorms, especially north of Hwy. 60. Temperatures will likely be a few degrees cooler as well.

Hot and humid, and mostly dry weather is expected Sunday and Monday as ridging aloft builds over the area. Temperatures look hotter with highs near 90° both days. Rain chances look low both days with not much in the way of storm triggers to get showers popping. A few isolated showers and thunderstorms still look possible though.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be hot and humid. The upper-level ridge over the middle of the country looks like it may have a break in it, and this shear axis combined with a nearby boundary, should be enough to boost rain chances a bit.

Broken Clouds

Springfield

83°F Broken Clouds Feels like 83°
Wind
6 mph NW
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
64°F Some clouds. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Branson

82°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 82°
Wind
7 mph ESE
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
64°F Partly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Harrison

82°F Clear Feels like 82°
Wind
3 mph
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
62°F Mostly clear. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Few Clouds

Rolla

82°F Few Clouds Feels like 82°
Wind
3 mph
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
61°F Mainly clear skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Scattered Clouds

West Plains

81°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 81°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable.
63°F Mainly clear skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

84° / 64°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 0% 84° 64°

Thursday

88° / 68°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 88° 68°

Friday

89° / 70°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 89° 70°

Saturday

86° / 70°
Thunderstorms early
Thunderstorms early 40% 86° 70°

Sunday

89° / 71°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 89° 71°

Monday

90° / 70°
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm 20% 90° 70°

Tuesday

89° / 70°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 40% 89° 70°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

81°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

79°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

78°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

76°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
76°

71°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
71°

70°

10 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
70°

68°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
68°

68°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
68°

67°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
67°

66°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
66°

66°

3 AM
Clear
10%
66°

65°

4 AM
Clear
10%
65°

64°

5 AM
Clear
10%
64°

64°

6 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
64°

64°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
64°

71°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

75°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

78°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

81°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
81°

82°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
82°

84°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
84°

85°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
85°

85°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
85°

87°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
87°

