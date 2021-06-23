Wednesday, June 23 Morning Forecast

The pleasant feel in the air holds into mid-week with mainly sunny skies prevailing. Highs continue to warm up through the week with the low to mid-80s returning for Wednesday with the 90s back by Thursday. It’s looking like a warm front will move our way tomorrow and that will be the driving force of our heat and chance for storms. We’ll start off dry with some sun but the clouds will move our way by afternoon and the shot for storms increases. Better chances for moisture are in place to our north but we’ll keep that potential around the viewing area throughout the day. A couple could become strong to severe with all of that instability building during the afternoon. Hail and gusty winds would be the main concerns. A Marginal to Slight Risk is in play to the north of Springfield meaning isolated to scattered severe storms are possible. Make sure you stay weather aware! A slow-moving cold front moves our way to end the workweek and this is going to bring us a chance for more showers and storms Friday into the weekend. The cold front looks to stall out and doesn’t look to get into the viewing area until Sunday. That will keep us on the muggy and unstable side of the boundary through much of the weekend. With the heat, we’ll have more instability so we’ll keep the chance for a couple of stronger to severe storms on Friday NW of Springfield and this trend could continueSaturday. With all of the clouds and moisture in the air, temps will be cooler over the weekend, topping out in the low to mid-80s. On and off showers and storms continue into Sunday as well as this front works eastward. An upper-level disturbance in the atmosphere will bring another chance of showers and storms Monday into early Tuesday before finally clearing. If you have outdoor plans, make sure you stay tuned because those may have to be shifted around.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer