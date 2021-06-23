Wednesday, June 23 Morning Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

84° / 70°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 84° 70°

Thursday

90° / 73°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 90° 73°

Friday

91° / 73°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 91° 73°

Saturday

82° / 67°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 82° 67°

Sunday

81° / 65°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 81° 65°

Monday

80° / 65°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 80° 65°

Tuesday

81° / 63°
Scattered Showers
Scattered Showers 30% 81° 63°

62°

7 AM
Sunny
1%
62°

66°

8 AM
Sunny
1%
66°

70°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
70°

73°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
73°

75°

11 AM
Sunny
1%
75°

78°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
78°

80°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

82°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
82°

84°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
3%
84°

84°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
2%
84°

84°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
2%
84°

84°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
3%
84°

82°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
82°

80°

8 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
80°

77°

9 PM
Clear
2%
77°

76°

10 PM
Clear
3%
76°

75°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
3%
75°

74°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
74°

73°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
73°

73°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
73°

72°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
72°

72°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
72°

72°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
72°

71°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
71°

The pleasant feel in the air holds into mid-week with mainly sunny skies prevailing. Highs continue to warm up through the week with the low to mid-80s returning for Wednesday with the 90s back by Thursday. It’s looking like a warm front will move our way tomorrow and that will be the driving force of our heat and chance for storms. We’ll start off dry with some sun but the clouds will move our way by afternoon and the shot for storms increases. Better chances for moisture are in place to our north but we’ll keep that potential around the viewing area throughout the day. A couple could become strong to severe with all of that instability building during the afternoon. Hail and gusty winds would be the main concerns. A Marginal to Slight Risk is in play to the north of Springfield meaning isolated to scattered severe storms are possible. Make sure you stay weather aware! A slow-moving cold front moves our way to end the workweek and this is going to bring us a chance for more showers and storms Friday into the weekend. The cold front looks to stall out and doesn’t look to get into the viewing area until Sunday. That will keep us on the muggy and unstable side of the boundary through much of the weekend. With the heat, we’ll have more instability so we’ll keep the chance for a couple of stronger to severe storms on Friday NW of Springfield and this trend could continueSaturday. With all of the clouds and moisture in the air, temps will be cooler over the weekend, topping out in the low to mid-80s. On and off showers and storms continue into Sunday as well as this front works eastward. An upper-level disturbance in the atmosphere will bring another chance of showers and storms Monday into early Tuesday before finally clearing. If you have outdoor plans, make sure you stay tuned because those may have to be shifted around.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Sunny

Springfield Mo

59°F Sunny Feels like 57°
Wind
10 mph SE
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 70F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
70°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 70F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Branson

56°F Sunny Feels like 56°
Wind
5 mph ESE
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low near 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
70°F A few passing clouds. Low near 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Harrison

56°F Sunny Feels like 55°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
68°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Rolla

60°F Sunny Feels like 59°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 68F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
69°F A few passing clouds. Low 68F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
19%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

West Plains

55°F Sunny Feels like 54°
Wind
4 mph ESE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
66°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
