Wednesday, June 23 Evening Forecast

Temperatures were a bit warmer today than yesterday as a high-pressure system dominates the region today. Temperatures tonight will bottom out in the upper 50s and 60s with mostly clear skies.

A warm front will push through tomorrow bringing warmer temperatures and a chance for strong to severe storms. A Slight Risk, level 2 out of 5, will be possible tomorrow for Clinton, Lake Ozark, and Rolla. This area will have scattered severe storms that will be short-lived and not widespread. A Marginal Risk is in effect tomorrow, level 1 out of 5, which included Springfield, Joplin, Mountain Grove, Fort Wood, Camdenton, Stockton, and Nevada. These areas can expect isolated severe storms which will be limited in duration, coverage, and intensity. A line of storms will be pushing south, southeast tomorrow morning into tomorrow afternoon before exiting tomorrow night. The main threats tomorrow will be hail, gusty winds, lightning, and some flooding is possible. Thursday temperatures will be increasing into the upper 80s and 90s with more clouds filling the sky. Dew points will be increasing through the day allowing Heat Index Values to range from 100-105. Make sure to drink plenty of water!

By Friday another thunderstorm complex will push south bringing another round of storm and showers. Some storms could be strong to severe northern of the interstate. Locations in the Marginal Risk, level 1 out of 5, include Clinton, Lake Ozark, and Nevada. Isolated severe storms will be limited in duration, coverage, and intensity. The main threats will be gusty winds and hail. Flooding is a concern over the next several days and into the weekend for areas where thunderstorms will train over the same areas. It will be another warm day Friday with temperatures in the low to mid-90s with dew points making it feel sticky and muggy once again. Heat Index Values will range from 100-105.

Unsettled weather will continue the theme into next week as several rounds of showers and storms are possible.