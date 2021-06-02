Wednesday, June 2 Morning Forecast

It’s been gloomy and soggy over the last 24 hours and we’re not done with that feeling just yet. We have more showers on the docket for today as this area of low pressure begins to track eastward. Winds have turned around from the N/NE which will keep temps well below average this afternoon. Wrap-around clouds and showers skirt through during the day as the upper-level part of this system swings through. High pressure builds in behind this storm system which brings drier air back into the Ozarks as well as more warmth. Clouds will decrease overnight with partly cloudy skies on tap for our Friday Eve. With the help of the sun, highs start to climb closer to the average for early June. More sun is in store for Friday as this area of high pressure holds strong. This will keep the warmer temps around into this coming weekend with afternoon readings surging into the 80s. We’ll have the chance for isolated to scattered storms both Saturday and Sunday which is something to keep tabs on as we progress throughout the remainder of the week. Chances are definitely looking higher on Sunday compared to Saturday so if you have outdoor plans, stay tuned. The start of next week is looking wetter with storms possible on both Monday and Tuesday as an unsettled and blocky pattern sets up shop once again.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer