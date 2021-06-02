Wednesday, June 2 Evening Forecast

Cool and damp weather again today. Drizzle and light showers continued in many areas near and south of the interstate. This will be a theme through tonight as well as a final pocket of upper-level energy moves through. This will keep areas from Springfield, east damp as light showers and drizzle continues. Further west, clouds will try to thin out as drier air begins to work in. This may lead to patchy areas of dense fog over Southwest Missouri and Northwest Arkansas.

Light showers and drizzle will continue through sunrise east of Springfield. The drizzle will end, but isolated showers will remain possible near and east of Hwy. 65 through the afternoon. Skies will be brighter Thursday with partly to mostly cloudy skies expected. This will allow temperatures to warm into the 70s across the Ozarks.

Friday will start mostly clear and cool with morning lows in the 50s. Some patchy fog is possible too. Skies will be partly cloudy with temperatures warming to more typical levels for early June, in the low 80s.

A warm and humid weekend will follow. Moisture will be working in from the south and this could help spark a few isolated showers and thunderstorms Saturday afternoon, especially to the south. Temperatures will be warmest on Saturday with highs in the low to mid-80s. Sunday will be cloudier with widely scattered showers and thunderstorms developing during the afternoon. Temperatures will be a little cooler too with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

A cloudy and wet pattern will set back up by next week as a storm slowly lifts north out of Texas. This will set up a conveyor belt of clouds and waves of showers. No severe weather is expected, but pockets and episodes of heavy rainfall are possible. This could lead to localized areas of flooding at times Monday through Wednesday. Temperatures will remain warm at night with lows in the mid to upper 60s. The cloud cover will keep afternoon highs cooler, generally in the mid to upper 70s.