Wednesday, June 2 Evening Forecast

Cool and damp weather again today. Drizzle and light showers continued in many areas near and south of the interstate. This will be a theme through tonight as well as a final pocket of upper-level energy moves through. This will keep areas from Springfield, east damp as light showers and drizzle continues. Further west, clouds will try to thin out as drier air begins to work in. This may lead to patchy areas of dense fog over Southwest Missouri and Northwest Arkansas.

Light showers and drizzle will continue through sunrise east of Springfield. The drizzle will end, but isolated showers will remain possible near and east of Hwy. 65 through the afternoon. Skies will be brighter Thursday with partly to mostly cloudy skies expected. This will allow temperatures to warm into the 70s across the Ozarks.

Friday will start mostly clear and cool with morning lows in the 50s. Some patchy fog is possible too. Skies will be partly cloudy with temperatures warming to more typical levels for early June, in the low 80s.

A warm and humid weekend will follow. Moisture will be working in from the south and this could help spark a few isolated showers and thunderstorms Saturday afternoon, especially to the south. Temperatures will be warmest on Saturday with highs in the low to mid-80s. Sunday will be cloudier with widely scattered showers and thunderstorms developing during the afternoon. Temperatures will be a little cooler too with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

A cloudy and wet pattern will set back up by next week as a storm slowly lifts north out of Texas. This will set up a conveyor belt of clouds and waves of showers. No severe weather is expected, but pockets and episodes of heavy rainfall are possible. This could lead to localized areas of flooding at times Monday through Wednesday. Temperatures will remain warm at night with lows in the mid to upper 60s. The cloud cover will keep afternoon highs cooler, generally in the mid to upper 70s.

Cloudy

Springfield Mo

63°F Cloudy Feels like 63°
Wind
5 mph N
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds W/SW 5-10 mph.
57°F Partly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds W/SW 5-10 mph.
Wind
5 mph WSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Cloudy

Branson

67°F Cloudy Feels like 67°
Wind
3 mph NNW
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
57°F Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NW
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Cloudy

Harrison

68°F Cloudy Feels like 68°
Wind
4 mph NNW
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 57F. Winds light and variable.
57°F Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 57F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NW
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Cloudy

Rolla

65°F Cloudy Feels like 65°
Wind
4 mph NW
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast with showers at times. Low 59F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
59°F Overcast with showers at times. Low 59F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
6 mph NW
Precip
47%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Cloudy

West Plains

66°F Cloudy Feels like 66°
Wind
5 mph NNW
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
59°F Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph NNW
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

65° / 57°
Showers
Showers 40% 65° 57°

Thursday

75° / 57°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 75° 57°

Friday

81° / 61°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 81° 61°

Saturday

82° / 65°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 82° 65°

Sunday

80° / 67°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 80° 67°

Monday

78° / 67°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 40% 78° 67°

Tuesday

77° / 67°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 41% 77° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

63°

7 PM
Cloudy
15%
63°

62°

8 PM
Cloudy
15%
62°

61°

9 PM
Cloudy
15%
61°

61°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
61°

60°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
60°

59°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
59°

59°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
59°

59°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
59°

58°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
58°

57°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
57°

57°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
57°

56°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
56°

58°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
9%
58°

61°

8 AM
Sunny
7%
61°

65°

9 AM
Sunny
5%
65°

69°

10 AM
Sunny
16%
69°

71°

11 AM
Sunny
9%
71°

72°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
8%
72°

73°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
13%
73°

74°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
9%
74°

75°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
8%
75°

75°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
75°

75°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
75°

75°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
75°
