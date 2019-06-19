Wednesday, June 19 Morning Forecast

Scattered showers today, drier end of the week —

We’re starting off this morning with scattered showers and thunderstorms that will continue through the morning hours. There are also a few flash flood warnings and areal flood advisories in the area so, as always, remember to turn around, don’t drown. The round of showers and storms that came in last night and the round this morning will use up most of the fuel or energy for strong to severe storms. However, if the atmosphere can recover this afternoon, additional showers and storms can develop mainly south and east of I-44. A few could be strong to severe with the main threats being large hail and damaging winds. The threat for strong to severe storms is low but not zero. Temperatures will top off in the lower to middle 80’s with overnight lows in the lower 60’s.

Thursday, a ridge of high pressure will move over the middle of the U.S. This means that we will dry out and see more sunshine. This also means it will be hot and humid. Temperatures will top off in the middle and upper 80’s with a mix of sun and clouds. Overnight lows will stay warm and humid in the upper 60’s.

Friday is the first official day of summer and it sure is going to feel like it! Temperatures will top off in the lower 90’s with feel-like temperatures in the upper 90’s. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 70’s.

Saturday will be another hot and humid day. Temperatures will top off in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s with mostly sunny conditions. Showers will move in through the overnight hours with temperatures in the lower 70’s.

Sunday and Monday, the chance of showers and storms returns with flooding being a concern. This is something we will continue to watch and keep you updated on.