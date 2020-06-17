Wednesday, June 17 Morning Forecast

Weather

Summery stretch continues today, active pattern returns Friday

by:

Posted: / Updated:

We’re starting out pleasant this morning with temperatures in the 60’s, but dew points in the 50’s. That leaves the air mass feeling more comfortable this morning.

As we head through the afternoon, that comfortable air will continue to sit over the eastern Ozarks. Like yesterday, heat and humidity build closer to a front to the west, bubbling up a storm or two. Most of us will stay sunny and dry with highs in the middle 80’s. Overall, expect another beautiful day!

We stay mostly clear and pleasant tonight with lows in the middle 60’s.

Tomorrow will be warm and sticky under mostly sunny skies. An isolated storm will be possible.

By Friday, a front starts to chip away at the stalled, dry pattern. Storm chances will be a bit healthier with highs near 90 degrees.

The front stalls through the weekend with the path of storminess sitting overhead. While no day will be a washout, rounds of showers/ storms are possible through the weekend and into early next week. If any areas get heavy rain more than once we’ll have to watch for flooding.

Temperatures stay at/ above average in the middle 80’s through the active pattern.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News
Clear

Springfield

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
64°F Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Branson

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
62°F Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Harrison

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
5 mph SE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
62°F A clear sky. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Rolla

62°F Clear Feels like 62°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
61°F Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

West Plains

57°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
61°F Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

85° / 64°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 85° 64°

Thursday

88° / 66°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 88° 66°

Friday

90° / 69°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 20% 90° 69°

Saturday

89° / 67°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 30% 89° 67°

Sunday

86° / 66°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 40% 86° 66°

Monday

86° / 66°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 40% 86° 66°

Tuesday

87° / 66°
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm 30% 87° 66°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

62°

7 AM
Sunny
0%
62°

68°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
68°

72°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
72°

75°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
75°

77°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
77°

79°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

81°

1 PM
Sunny
10%
81°

83°

2 PM
Sunny
10%
83°

84°

3 PM
Sunny
10%
84°

85°

4 PM
Sunny
10%
85°

83°

5 PM
Sunny
10%
83°

83°

6 PM
Sunny
10%
83°

81°

7 PM
Sunny
10%
81°

78°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

75°

9 PM
Clear
0%
75°

72°

10 PM
Clear
0%
72°

71°

11 PM
Clear
0%
71°

70°

12 AM
Clear
0%
70°

69°

1 AM
Clear
0%
69°

68°

2 AM
Clear
0%
68°

66°

3 AM
Clear
0%
66°

66°

4 AM
Clear
10%
66°

65°

5 AM
Clear
10%
65°

64°

6 AM
Sunny
10%
64°

Donate Today Food Drive

Donating Today

Weather Tour 2020

Weather Tour Wild Animal 0617

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now