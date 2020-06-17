Wednesday, June 17 Morning Forecast

We’re starting out pleasant this morning with temperatures in the 60’s, but dew points in the 50’s. That leaves the air mass feeling more comfortable this morning.

As we head through the afternoon, that comfortable air will continue to sit over the eastern Ozarks. Like yesterday, heat and humidity build closer to a front to the west, bubbling up a storm or two. Most of us will stay sunny and dry with highs in the middle 80’s. Overall, expect another beautiful day!

We stay mostly clear and pleasant tonight with lows in the middle 60’s.

Tomorrow will be warm and sticky under mostly sunny skies. An isolated storm will be possible.

By Friday, a front starts to chip away at the stalled, dry pattern. Storm chances will be a bit healthier with highs near 90 degrees.

The front stalls through the weekend with the path of storminess sitting overhead. While no day will be a washout, rounds of showers/ storms are possible through the weekend and into early next week. If any areas get heavy rain more than once we’ll have to watch for flooding.

Temperatures stay at/ above average in the middle 80’s through the active pattern.