Wednesday, June 17 Evening Forecast

Quiet pattern continues through Thursday with rain chances heading higher starting Friday.

For tonight, we’ll enjoy starry skies and comfy cool overnight lows. Once again the cooler readings will be to the east where the air will be a bit drier.

Thursday looks nice with another round of mostly sunny and mostly dry weather. Temperatures and humidity levels will be a bit higher.

By Friday the upper-level ridge that has really helped stifle rain chances will break down and shift east. A front to the northwest will likely trigger widespread rain and thunder along the front Thursday night. This area of rain will influence our weather on Friday sending more clouds our way and possibly triggering a few showers and thunderstorms.

The front will edge further southeast by Saturday. Upper-level energy will also interact with the front generating a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning. Wind energy will be a bit stronger and this could organize a few strong to severe storms, mainly closer to Central Missouri.

Conditions will remain warm and humid through the weekend.

Winds aloft will become more northwesterly next week. A front may linger in the region too. There’s no clear signal that the front will sweep through bringing drier weather into the area. This means we’ll likely hold onto warm and humid weather and this combined with the nearby front and upper-level storm triggers in the northwest flow, will mean a daily chance for showers and thunderstorms through next week.