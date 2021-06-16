Wednesday, June 16 Morning Forecast

Sunshine will be the headline for our Hump Day with temps looking slightly warmer. Winds will be light and variable so we won’t get much relief from that hot feel. A stalled front will also be parked on top of us and that will give us the slightest chance of a storm or shower. Any clouds that do develop fade through the overnight with a more humid feel holding. The hotter trend in our temperatures doesn’t stop there with a more steamy feel on the menu Thursday and Friday. Highs look to surge back into the mid to possibly upper 90s around the region under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. We’ll keep the spotty storm chance for our Friday Eve too but it’s looking minimal with most of us staying dry. It’s looking like we’ll see a few more clouds around Friday ahead of a weak cold front that drops our way by Saturday. We are looking dry through the day at this point with the rain holding off until dark. This boundary really doesn’t usher in any cooler air though with highs still close to 90° on Saturday. We are tracking on and off storms throughout the day so if you have outdoor plans, make sure you stay weather aware. The threat of storms lingers Sunday as well but coverage is looking isolated. Another cold front approaches the Ozarks by the start of next week and this one looks to bring a round of showers and storms and finally some more refreshing temperatures. We’ll be monitoring the threat for any strong to severe storms as time gets closer. Afternoon readings are looking to dip back into the mid to upper 80s by Monday. It will be a lot more comfortable by Tuesday of next week with little humidity and with highs falling back into the 70s in the metro!

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Partly Cloudy

Springfield Mo

70°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 70°
Wind
5 mph SE
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
69°F Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph ESE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Branson

70°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 70°
Wind
4 mph ESE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
71°F A clear sky. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SSE
Precip
11%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Harrison

70°F Fair Feels like 70°
Wind
4 mph SE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable.
70°F Clear skies. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Rolla

64°F Sunny Feels like 64°
Wind
4 mph SW
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
66°F Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ESE
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

West Plains

64°F Fair Feels like 64°
Wind
1 mph NE
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
67°F A clear sky. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph S
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

91° / 69°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 91° 69°

Thursday

94° / 73°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 94° 73°

Friday

95° / 74°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 95° 74°

Saturday

92° / 70°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 92° 70°

Sunday

89° / 69°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 89° 69°

Monday

87° / 58°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 87° 58°

Tuesday

78° / 60°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 78° 60°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

73°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
73°

76°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
76°

79°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
79°

82°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
82°

84°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
84°

86°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
86°

88°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
88°

88°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
88°

90°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
4%
90°

89°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
4%
89°

89°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
89°

89°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
89°

88°

7 PM
Sunny
1%
88°

86°

8 PM
Sunny
2%
86°

81°

9 PM
Clear
4%
81°

78°

10 PM
Clear
4%
78°

77°

11 PM
Clear
4%
77°

76°

12 AM
Clear
4%
76°

74°

1 AM
Clear
4%
74°

74°

2 AM
Clear
5%
74°

73°

3 AM
Clear
5%
73°

72°

4 AM
Clear
6%
72°

72°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
6%
72°

71°

6 AM
Sunny
10%
71°
