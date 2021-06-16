Wednesday, June 16 Morning Forecast

Sunshine will be the headline for our Hump Day with temps looking slightly warmer. Winds will be light and variable so we won’t get much relief from that hot feel. A stalled front will also be parked on top of us and that will give us the slightest chance of a storm or shower. Any clouds that do develop fade through the overnight with a more humid feel holding. The hotter trend in our temperatures doesn’t stop there with a more steamy feel on the menu Thursday and Friday. Highs look to surge back into the mid to possibly upper 90s around the region under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. We’ll keep the spotty storm chance for our Friday Eve too but it’s looking minimal with most of us staying dry. It’s looking like we’ll see a few more clouds around Friday ahead of a weak cold front that drops our way by Saturday. We are looking dry through the day at this point with the rain holding off until dark. This boundary really doesn’t usher in any cooler air though with highs still close to 90° on Saturday. We are tracking on and off storms throughout the day so if you have outdoor plans, make sure you stay weather aware. The threat of storms lingers Sunday as well but coverage is looking isolated. Another cold front approaches the Ozarks by the start of next week and this one looks to bring a round of showers and storms and finally some more refreshing temperatures. We’ll be monitoring the threat for any strong to severe storms as time gets closer. Afternoon readings are looking to dip back into the mid to upper 80s by Monday. It will be a lot more comfortable by Tuesday of next week with little humidity and with highs falling back into the 70s in the metro!

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer