Wednesday, June 16 Evening Forecast

The pattern remains hot and will get a little hotter as we finish out the week. A hot air mass over the Southwest will continue to be directed into the Ozarks through Sunday. Rain chances will be tough to come by too until a strong cold front arrives early next week.

Tonight looks warm and quiet. A frontal boundary over Western Missouri right now will drift east overnight. This will bring a few clouds and higher overnight lows into the Eastern Ozarks. It also might be a focal point for a stray shower or thunderstorm late tonight into Thursday.

A pocket of higher humidity will be focused near the front over the Eastern Ozarks through Thursday, extending to the southwest into Northwest Arkansas. A few spotty showers or thunderstorms may develop in this area, mainly Thursday afternoon. Temperatures will be a little hotter with highs in the mid to upper 90s northwest to low to mid 90s southeast.

Friday through Sunday won’t offer up much hope for any rain. A weak cold front now looks like it will remain across Northern Missouri through Saturday. Hot and mostly clear weather is expected across the Ozarks with lows in the low to mid-70s and highs in the mid to upper 90s north to low to mid-90s south. Heat index values will be highest on Friday, near 100°.

A change in the pattern will come by Monday as a dip in the jet stream moves into the Eastern U.S. This will drive a stronger cold front across the Ozarks Monday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected with the front with the higher rain totals likely south of the interstate. It will remain warm and humid ahead of the front with a cooler and less humid air mass building in by the end of the day.

Beautiful weather will follow the front with temperatures running a little below normal. Lows will drop back into the 50s with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s Tuesday and Wednesday. We’ll transition back into a warmer pattern by the end of the week. The transition may come with some rain as well.