Wednesday, June 16 Evening Forecast

Weather

Posted: / Updated:

The pattern remains hot and will get a little hotter as we finish out the week. A hot air mass over the Southwest will continue to be directed into the Ozarks through Sunday. Rain chances will be tough to come by too until a strong cold front arrives early next week.

Tonight looks warm and quiet. A frontal boundary over Western Missouri right now will drift east overnight. This will bring a few clouds and higher overnight lows into the Eastern Ozarks. It also might be a focal point for a stray shower or thunderstorm late tonight into Thursday.

A pocket of higher humidity will be focused near the front over the Eastern Ozarks through Thursday, extending to the southwest into Northwest Arkansas. A few spotty showers or thunderstorms may develop in this area, mainly Thursday afternoon. Temperatures will be a little hotter with highs in the mid to upper 90s northwest to low to mid 90s southeast.

Friday through Sunday won’t offer up much hope for any rain. A weak cold front now looks like it will remain across Northern Missouri through Saturday. Hot and mostly clear weather is expected across the Ozarks with lows in the low to mid-70s and highs in the mid to upper 90s north to low to mid-90s south. Heat index values will be highest on Friday, near 100°.

A change in the pattern will come by Monday as a dip in the jet stream moves into the Eastern U.S. This will drive a stronger cold front across the Ozarks Monday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected with the front with the higher rain totals likely south of the interstate. It will remain warm and humid ahead of the front with a cooler and less humid air mass building in by the end of the day.

Beautiful weather will follow the front with temperatures running a little below normal. Lows will drop back into the 50s with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s Tuesday and Wednesday. We’ll transition back into a warmer pattern by the end of the week. The transition may come with some rain as well.

Sunny

Springfield Mo

85°F Sunny Feels like 90°
Wind
3 mph SSE
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 72F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
72°F Clear skies. Low 72F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph ESE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Branson

86°F Sunny Feels like 93°
Wind
1 mph SSW
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 72F. Winds light and variable.
72°F Mostly clear. Low 72F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph S
Precip
17%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Harrison

85°F Sunny Feels like 90°
Wind
2 mph ESE
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
71°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
17%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Rolla

86°F Sunny Feels like 89°
Wind
3 mph E
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
68°F Mostly clear. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ESE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

West Plains

85°F Sunny Feels like 90°
Wind
3 mph S
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear. Low 70F. Winds light and variable.
70°F Generally clear. Low 70F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph S
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

87° / 72°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 87° 72°

Thursday

94° / 73°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 94° 73°

Friday

95° / 71°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 95° 71°

Saturday

94° / 71°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 94° 71°

Sunday

94° / 74°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 94° 74°

Monday

83° / 57°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 83° 57°

Tuesday

79° / 56°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 79° 56°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

87°

8 PM
Sunny
4%
87°

83°

9 PM
Clear
4%
83°

80°

10 PM
Clear
4%
80°

78°

11 PM
Clear
5%
78°

76°

12 AM
Clear
3%
76°

75°

1 AM
Clear
2%
75°

74°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
2%
74°

73°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
7%
73°

73°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
73°

72°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
16%
72°

72°

6 AM
Mostly Sunny
16%
72°

73°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
73°

77°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
77°

81°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
81°

84°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
84°

87°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
87°

89°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
89°

90°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
90°

91°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
91°

92°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
92°

93°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
93°

92°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
92°

91°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
91°

90°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
90°
