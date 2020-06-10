Wednesday, June 10 Morning Forecast

WIND ADVISORY is in effect until noon west of HWY-65. There, westerly gusts to 45 mph are possible this morning. Take in or tie down any loose objects. Be careful driving next to trucks on north/ south highways!

A potent storm is pass through the Ozarks behind Cristobal’s remnants. You’ll notice a few changes at the doorstep this morning: 1. it’s breezy — gusts to 35-40 mph are observed, even outside the advisory area, 2. it’s much cooler — by about 15 degrees, 3. it’s much less humid — feeling crisp and fall-like!

All of these changes come on the backside of a strong cold front that passed dry yesterday evening. Winds will stay gusty early today with much cooler highs in the middle 70’s. Clouds and a few showers are wrapping around the low this morning, a few spotty showers will be possible early, especially north of I-44. Any rain that does fall will be light and spotty.

High pressure moves in by tonight clearing out skies, calming winds, and dropping temperatures. It will be cool and quiet tonight with lows in the middle 50’s.

High pressure keeps us sunny tomorrow with highs closer to our average in the lower 80’s.

We’ll start to trend a little warmer by Friday, highs in the middle 80’s under mostly sunny skies.

This big area of high pressure remains in control through the weekend and into early next week. This will keep us mostly sunny, dry, and seasonal. Expect a beautiful stretch ahead with seasonal highs in the middle 80’s.