Wednesday, June 10 Morning Forecast

WIND ADVISORY is in effect until noon west of HWY-65. There, westerly gusts to 45 mph are possible this morning. Take in or tie down any loose objects. Be careful driving next to trucks on north/ south highways!

A potent storm is pass through the Ozarks behind Cristobal’s remnants. You’ll notice a few changes at the doorstep this morning: 1. it’s breezy — gusts to 35-40 mph are observed, even outside the advisory area, 2. it’s much cooler — by about 15 degrees, 3. it’s much less humid — feeling crisp and fall-like!

All of these changes come on the backside of a strong cold front that passed dry yesterday evening. Winds will stay gusty early today with much cooler highs in the middle 70’s. Clouds and a few showers are wrapping around the low this morning, a few spotty showers will be possible early, especially north of I-44. Any rain that does fall will be light and spotty.

High pressure moves in by tonight clearing out skies, calming winds, and dropping temperatures. It will be cool and quiet tonight with lows in the middle 50’s.

High pressure keeps us sunny tomorrow with highs closer to our average in the lower 80’s.

We’ll start to trend a little warmer by Friday, highs in the middle 80’s under mostly sunny skies.

This big area of high pressure remains in control through the weekend and into early next week. This will keep us mostly sunny, dry, and seasonal. Expect a beautiful stretch ahead with seasonal highs in the middle 80’s.

Overcast

Springfield

58°F Overcast Feels like 58°
Wind
17 mph SSW
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
55°F Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Branson

59°F Overcast Feels like 59°
Wind
12 mph WSW
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear. Low 56F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
56°F Clear. Low 56F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Harrison

60°F Overcast Feels like 60°
Wind
15 mph WSW
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear. Low near 55F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
55°F Clear. Low near 55F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Rolla

61°F Broken Clouds Feels like 61°
Wind
12 mph SSW
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
54°F Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph WNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

62°F Clear Feels like 62°
Wind
8 mph SW
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
54°F Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

72° / 55°
Showers early, windy
Showers early, windy 20% 72° 55°

Thursday

82° / 60°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 82° 60°

Friday

86° / 61°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 86° 61°

Saturday

86° / 61°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 86° 61°

Sunday

84° / 60°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 84° 60°

Monday

84° / 62°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 84° 62°

Tuesday

87° / 64°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 87° 64°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

58°

7 AM
Cloudy
20%
58°

59°

8 AM
Cloudy/Wind
20%
59°

59°

9 AM
Cloudy/Wind
20%
59°

59°

10 AM
Cloudy/Wind
20%
59°

60°

11 AM
Cloudy/Wind
20%
60°

61°

12 PM
Cloudy/Wind
10%
61°

62°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
62°

66°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
66°

67°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
67°

72°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
72°

71°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
71°

70°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
70°

69°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
69°

66°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

64°

9 PM
Clear
0%
64°

62°

10 PM
Clear
0%
62°

60°

11 PM
Clear
0%
60°

59°

12 AM
Clear
0%
59°

58°

1 AM
Clear
0%
58°

57°

2 AM
Clear
10%
57°

57°

3 AM
Clear
10%
57°

56°

4 AM
Clear
10%
56°

55°

5 AM
Clear
10%
55°

55°

6 AM
Sunny
10%
55°

