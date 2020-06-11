Wednesday, June 10 Evening Forecast

We’ve hit rewind on the season with temperatures feeling much cooler today after a hot and sticky day on Tuesday. Gusty winds continued throughout the day with the highest gusts recorded over Western Missouri and Northwest Arkansas. Joplin had a peak gust of 47 mph and Springfield had a peak gust at 43 mph.

Winds eased by late afternoon with clear skies setting up across the Ozarks. This will make for a cool night with temperatures dipping into the mid 50s for lows.

A cool morning will give way to a comfortably warm Thursday afternoon. Humidity levels will remain low and skies will remain sunny. Winds stay light throughout the day with afternoon temperatures climbing into the low 80s.

Summer will sneak back in on Friday as humidity levels and temperatures climb. A front may try to backdoor through the area Friday into Saturday and there’s an off chance for some isolated shower activity near the boundary. Temperatures look to remain pretty close to seasonable levels through the weekend with humidity levels not getting out of hand.

That will change next week as temperatures build. The pattern looks to be a hot and mainly dry one through next week as a ridge of high pressure gets established over the middle of the country and hangs around through next week.