Wednesday, June 10 Evening Forecast

We’ve hit rewind on the season with temperatures feeling much cooler today after a hot and sticky day on Tuesday. Gusty winds continued throughout the day with the highest gusts recorded over Western Missouri and Northwest Arkansas. Joplin had a peak gust of 47 mph and Springfield had a peak gust at 43 mph.

Winds eased by late afternoon with clear skies setting up across the Ozarks. This will make for a cool night with temperatures dipping into the mid 50s for lows.

A cool morning will give way to a comfortably warm Thursday afternoon. Humidity levels will remain low and skies will remain sunny. Winds stay light throughout the day with afternoon temperatures climbing into the low 80s.

Summer will sneak back in on Friday as humidity levels and temperatures climb. A front may try to backdoor through the area Friday into Saturday and there’s an off chance for some isolated shower activity near the boundary. Temperatures look to remain pretty close to seasonable levels through the weekend with humidity levels not getting out of hand.

That will change next week as temperatures build. The pattern looks to be a hot and mainly dry one through next week as a ridge of high pressure gets established over the middle of the country and hangs around through next week.

Clear

Springfield

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
5 mph W
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
54°F Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Branson

68°F Clear Feels like 68°
Wind
3 mph WNW
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear. Low 55F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
55°F Clear. Low 55F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
3 mph W
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear. Low near 55F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
55°F Clear. Low near 55F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

62°F Clear Feels like 62°
Wind
7 mph W
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
55°F Clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph WNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
3 mph W
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
54°F Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

72° / 54°
Few showers
Few showers 20% 72° 54°

Thursday

82° / 61°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 82° 61°

Friday

86° / 63°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 86° 63°

Saturday

85° / 62°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 85° 62°

Sunday

85° / 63°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 85° 63°

Monday

87° / 66°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 87° 66°

Tuesday

89° / 70°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 89° 70°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

62°

10 PM
Clear
0%
62°

60°

11 PM
Clear
0%
60°

59°

12 AM
Clear
0%
59°

58°

1 AM
Clear
0%
58°

57°

2 AM
Clear
10%
57°

57°

3 AM
Clear
10%
57°

56°

4 AM
Clear
10%
56°

55°

5 AM
Clear
10%
55°

55°

6 AM
Sunny
10%
55°

55°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
55°

62°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
62°

67°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
67°

71°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
71°

74°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
74°

76°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

77°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

78°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

79°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

82°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

80°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

79°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

78°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

74°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
74°

70°

9 PM
Clear
0%
70°

