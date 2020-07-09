Wednesday, July 8 Overnight Forecast

Hot weather will hang around into the weekend, but it will be tempered a bit by cloud cover and higher rain chances.

Tonight will be quiet with mainly starry skies.

Showers and thunderstorms erupting across Nebraska will spread south and east. Instability will be highest west of the area and this will likely make for the best corridor for storms to follow tonight into Thursday morning. Western Missouri into Northwest Arkansas will have the best potential for stronger storms Thursday morning with strong wind gusts possible.

Showers and thunderstorms will be possible further west, but the coverage won’t be as good. There will be quite a bit of cloud cover during the morning Thursday helping slow down how fast temperatures warm up. By afternoon the clouds will thin out some with temperatures warming into the upper 80s to low 90s. This will help spark some scattered shower and thunderstorm activity with the risk for few stronger storms with strong winds.

There will be a chance for showers and thunderstorms Thursday night too, mainly south and west.

Friday is shaping up to be a mostly sunny and quiet day with hot afternoon temperatures around 90°.

We’ll have a final chance at wet weather on Saturday before the pattern turns dry again. There’s some potential for a wave of storms to drop southeast across the area during the morning and early afternoon with some potential for strong wind gusts. Warmer air aloft will build in during the afternoon inhibiting chances for additional showers and thunderstorms. There will be a front dropping through the area Saturday night, so there may still be a shot at some shower and thunderstorm activity. Temperatures on Saturday will be very hot to the southwest where highs will be in the 90s. Rain and cloud cover during the day Saturday will likely hold highs down some further northeast.

The pattern will shift back into a dry mode Sunday. Temperatures will be typical for July with highs near 90°. We’ll really crank up the heat next week though. A summer ridge will build into the middle of the country from the Southwest. The ridge looks like it will gradually become more centered over the area by the middle to end of next week. This will keep the area mostly dry and very hot with highs in the mid to upper 90s.

Clear

Springfield

80°F Clear Feels like 83°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies this evening followed by isolated thunderstorms overnight. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
72°F Clear skies this evening followed by isolated thunderstorms overnight. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Branson

77°F Overcast Feels like 78°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
70°F Clear skies. Low near 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Few Clouds

Harrison

76°F Few Clouds Feels like 76°
Wind
3 mph SSE
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
69°F Clear. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

75°F Clear Feels like 75°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds light and variable.
72°F Mostly clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

78°F Clear Feels like 80°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
71°F Mainly clear. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

92° / 72°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 10% 92° 72°

Thursday

89° / 69°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Showers and thunderstorms late 40% 89° 69°

Friday

91° / 71°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 91° 71°

Saturday

91° / 70°
Morning showers and thunderstorms
Morning showers and thunderstorms 40% 91° 70°

Sunday

90° / 67°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 90° 67°

Monday

94° / 72°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 94° 72°

Tuesday

96° / 75°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 96° 75°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

76°

12 AM
Clear
10%
76°

75°

1 AM
Clear
10%
75°

74°

2 AM
Clear
10%
74°

74°

3 AM
Clear
10%
74°

73°

4 AM
Clear
10%
73°

72°

5 AM
Clear
20%
72°

72°

6 AM
Clear
20%
72°

71°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
20%
71°

75°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
75°

79°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
20%
79°

81°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

82°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

85°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
85°

87°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
87°

88°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
88°

87°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
87°

91°

4 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
91°

85°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
85°

85°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
85°

83°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
83°

81°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
81°

79°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
79°

76°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
76°

74°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
74°

