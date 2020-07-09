Wednesday, July 8 Overnight Forecast

Hot weather will hang around into the weekend, but it will be tempered a bit by cloud cover and higher rain chances.

Tonight will be quiet with mainly starry skies.

Showers and thunderstorms erupting across Nebraska will spread south and east. Instability will be highest west of the area and this will likely make for the best corridor for storms to follow tonight into Thursday morning. Western Missouri into Northwest Arkansas will have the best potential for stronger storms Thursday morning with strong wind gusts possible.

Showers and thunderstorms will be possible further west, but the coverage won’t be as good. There will be quite a bit of cloud cover during the morning Thursday helping slow down how fast temperatures warm up. By afternoon the clouds will thin out some with temperatures warming into the upper 80s to low 90s. This will help spark some scattered shower and thunderstorm activity with the risk for few stronger storms with strong winds.

There will be a chance for showers and thunderstorms Thursday night too, mainly south and west.

Friday is shaping up to be a mostly sunny and quiet day with hot afternoon temperatures around 90°.

We’ll have a final chance at wet weather on Saturday before the pattern turns dry again. There’s some potential for a wave of storms to drop southeast across the area during the morning and early afternoon with some potential for strong wind gusts. Warmer air aloft will build in during the afternoon inhibiting chances for additional showers and thunderstorms. There will be a front dropping through the area Saturday night, so there may still be a shot at some shower and thunderstorm activity. Temperatures on Saturday will be very hot to the southwest where highs will be in the 90s. Rain and cloud cover during the day Saturday will likely hold highs down some further northeast.

The pattern will shift back into a dry mode Sunday. Temperatures will be typical for July with highs near 90°. We’ll really crank up the heat next week though. A summer ridge will build into the middle of the country from the Southwest. The ridge looks like it will gradually become more centered over the area by the middle to end of next week. This will keep the area mostly dry and very hot with highs in the mid to upper 90s.