Wednesday, July 8 Morning Forecast

Weather

Wash, rinse, & repeat: Sunshine with isolated storm chances today

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Hot weather isn’t going anywhere, but we should see better rain chances developing later this week.

The pattern is still stuck on repeat with Wednesday looking like the past couple of days. Sunny skies in the morning will give way to clouds bubbling up near noon. The atmosphere looks a little less supportive of rain Wednesday afternoon resulting in less coverage of isolated afternoon showers. Isolated showers that do fire up will tend to focus across areas further east. Temperatures will once again climb into the low 90s.

The pattern will shift into a wetter mode by Thursday as the jet stream carves out a trough in the Eastern U.S. This will open the door to increased rain chances Thursday through Sunday. Pockets of upper-level energy will generate clusters of storms that will drop in from the northwest starting Thursday. It’s unclear if a wave of storms will move into the area, or lingering upper-level energy will trigger scattered storms. Either way, look for showers and thunderstorms to be more widespread on Thursday. The later scenario for storms would allow temperatures to warm up into the 90s.

Another cluster of storms is expected to develop in the area Thursday night into early Friday. This activity will tend to favor Western Missouri and Northwest Arkansas. There could be some stronger storms Thursday or Thursday night that could generate strong winds.

Lingering rain Friday morning should quickly clear out with the rest of the day and night looking mostly dry. Clouds will thin out by afternoon with sunshine pushing temperatures up to near 90°.

Saturday looks hot with highs in the low to mid 90s. Storms can’t be ruled out during the day, but storms look more likely Saturday night into early Sunday. Once again, strong winds will be possible with the stronger storms.

Morning clouds Sunday will thin out to partly cloudy skies by afternoon with temperatures topping out in the upper 80s. A few isolated showers may try to pop up, but most areas will remain dry.

Hot temperatures and dry conditions will become the norm early next week as a summer ridge builds east into the area. The ridge is expected to expand east and strengthen throughout the week setting the area up for the hottest stretch of weather of the summer so far. Afternoon highs will climb into the mid 90s by Tuesday and they could inch a bit higher later in the week as the ridge centers itself over the area and the ground dries out. Rain will be tough to come by too.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News
Clear

Springfield

72°F Clear Feels like 72°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
71°F Clear skies. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Branson

68°F Clear Feels like 68°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
70°F Clear skies. Low near 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Harrison

68°F Overcast Feels like 68°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
69°F Clear. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

72°F Clear Feels like 72°
Wind
7 mph SSW
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
71°F Mostly clear. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
71°F Mainly clear. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

91° / 71°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 91° 71°

Thursday

91° / 69°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 40% 91° 69°

Friday

90° / 70°
Morning thunderstorms
Morning thunderstorms 40% 90° 70°

Saturday

93° / 70°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 93° 70°

Sunday

89° / 68°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 30% 89° 68°

Monday

92° / 70°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 92° 70°

Tuesday

95° / 74°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 95° 74°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

70°

6 AM
Clear
0%
70°

70°

7 AM
Sunny
0%
70°

76°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
76°

79°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
79°

82°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
82°

84°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
84°

85°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
85°

86°

1 PM
Sunny
10%
86°

87°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
87°

88°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
88°

91°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
91°

87°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
87°

87°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
87°

86°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
86°

84°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

80°

9 PM
Clear
0%
80°

78°

10 PM
Clear
10%
78°

77°

11 PM
Clear
10%
77°

76°

12 AM
Clear
10%
76°

75°

1 AM
Clear
10%
75°

74°

2 AM
Clear
10%
74°

74°

3 AM
Clear
10%
74°

73°

4 AM
Clear
10%
73°

72°

5 AM
Clear
20%
72°

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

TLC Properties