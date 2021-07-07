Wednesday, July 7 Morning Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

87° / 69°
Isolated Storms
Isolated Storms 20% 87° 69°

Thursday

87° / 70°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 87° 70°

Friday

90° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 90° 73°

Saturday

88° / 69°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 88° 69°

Sunday

81° / 65°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 60% 81° 65°

Monday

77° / 63°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 77° 63°

Tuesday

82° / 66°
Scattered Showers
Scattered Showers 20% 82° 66°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

75°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
75°

79°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
79°

81°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
81°

83°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
83°

85°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
85°

85°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
85°

86°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
86°

87°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
87°

86°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
86°

86°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
86°

86°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
86°

85°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
85°

82°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
82°

78°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
78°

76°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
76°

75°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
22%
75°

74°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
21%
74°

73°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
73°

72°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
72°

71°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
71°

71°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
71°

70°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
70°

70°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
70°

70°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
70°

We saw a fair amount of sunshine yesterday and we’ll see more today but our focus is shifting from the warmth to our next cold front. This boundary continues to drop to the southeast through the day with spotty showers and thunderstorms developing later on. We’ll likely see widely scattered storms fire up during the afternoon with that instability on the rise. We don’t have any risk of severe weather at the moment but don’t be shocked we see a couple of stronger storms during the afternoon. This front tracks southeastward into Thursday but we could still see a stray storm as it attempts to stall around the area. We don’t get any cooler air into the area Friday in fact, winds turn back around from the south rather quick. Hotter conditions return to end the week with temps surging back into the 90s ahead of yet another cold front. This one is looking stronger and is looking to bring more widespread showers and storms to the Ozarks. Saturday and Sunday are definitely looking wetter as a result of this disturbance but Saturday the activity is looking a little more scattered compared to Sunday. More widespread moisture is on the docket to end the weekend with the possibility of stronger to severe storms as this front moves through the region. This is something we’ll be watching closely so stay tuned. The chance for showers and thunderstorms lingers into Monday as this front stalls across the region. A few showers may linger into Tuesday as well thanks to the upper-level part of this storm system moving through. Temperatures will be much cooler early next week behind this front with highs in the 70s Monday. Highs look to rebound back into the low to mid-80s by Tuesday.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sunny

Springfield Mo

73°F Sunny Feels like 73°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with isolated showers and thunderstorms, mainly overnight. Low 69F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20%.
69°F Variable clouds with isolated showers and thunderstorms, mainly overnight. Low 69F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20%.
Wind
7 mph SW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Branson

73°F Sunny Feels like 73°
Wind
1 mph W
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable.
70°F A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph W
Precip
19%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Harrison

72°F Fair Feels like 72°
Wind
0 mph WSW
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
69°F Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SSW
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Rolla

75°F Sunny Feels like 75°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
67°F A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SW
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

West Plains

72°F Sunny Feels like 72°
Wind
1 mph SSW
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
69°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SW
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Trending Stories

Jamie Warriner
Downstream 300x100