Wednesday, July 7 Evening Forecast

There was a little more action on the radar today with a few spotty showers and thunderstorms showing up across the area. The best coverage has been near a front pushing southeast out of Kansas. The front will continue to produce a few spotty showers into the evening hours, mainly west of Hwy. 65. The threat for showers will tend to fade away, even along the front by midnight.

Some low cloudiness will develop behind the front by morning, mainly along and north of the interstate. The cloud cover will thin out by afternoon with partly cloudy skies expected the remainder of the day. The front should stall out over Southern Missouri with the air drying out enough to the north to prevent showers from popping up in the afternoon heat. Areas south of Hwy. 60 will still have a shot at a few isolated showers. Temperatures will be warm again with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

The front will lift back to the north Thursday night into Friday with hot and dry weather expected over most of the area Friday. Areas further east, generally near and east of Hwy. 63 will still have a shot at a pop-up shower. Temperatures will climb into the upper 80s and low 90s with heat index values in the mid to upper 90s.

The weather will turn more active over the weekend as a dip in the jet stream moves into the middle of the country. It will push a stronger cold front into the area Saturday evening. Much of the day Saturday looks quiet, but there could be some morning showers and storms closer to Central Missouri. Temperatures Saturday will climb into the upper 80s to near 90° under partly sunny skies. Scattered storms will break out across Central Missouri west into Eastern Kansas by late afternoon before building southeast Saturday evening. The storms will come with a risk of heavy rainfall, lightning, and possibly some strong winds and small hail.

The area of rain and thunderstorms will continue to build south into Northern Arkansas by Sunday morning with scattered showers continuing through much of the day Sunday further north. The one benefit that will come with the rain and clouds will be cooler temperatures with afternoon highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

We’ll be behind the storm by Monday. Skies look partly sunny with a few pop-up showers possible. Temperatures look mild for July too with highs in the low to mid-80s. Warmer weather will return Tuesday into Wednesday with afternoon highs back in the upper 80s by Wednesday. Rain chances won’t be zero through the middle of next week, but most areas will remain dry.