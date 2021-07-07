Wednesday, July 7 Evening Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

87° / 69°
Isolated Storms
Isolated Storms 20% 87° 69°

Thursday

86° / 70°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 86° 70°

Friday

90° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 90° 73°

Saturday

88° / 68°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 88° 68°

Sunday

80° / 65°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 60% 80° 65°

Monday

82° / 65°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 82° 65°

Tuesday

86° / 69°
Scattered Showers
Scattered Showers 20% 86° 69°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

84°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
84°

82°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
82°

78°

9 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
78°

76°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
76°

75°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
75°

74°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
74°

73°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
73°

72°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
72°

71°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
21%
71°

70°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
17%
70°

70°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
70°

69°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
69°

70°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
70°

71°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
71°

73°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
16%
73°

75°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
18%
75°

77°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
14%
77°

79°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
79°

81°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
81°

82°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
82°

84°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
84°

85°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
85°

85°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
85°

85°

6 PM
Sunny
2%
85°

There was a little more action on the radar today with a few spotty showers and thunderstorms showing up across the area. The best coverage has been near a front pushing southeast out of Kansas. The front will continue to produce a few spotty showers into the evening hours, mainly west of Hwy. 65. The threat for showers will tend to fade away, even along the front by midnight.

Some low cloudiness will develop behind the front by morning, mainly along and north of the interstate. The cloud cover will thin out by afternoon with partly cloudy skies expected the remainder of the day. The front should stall out over Southern Missouri with the air drying out enough to the north to prevent showers from popping up in the afternoon heat. Areas south of Hwy. 60 will still have a shot at a few isolated showers. Temperatures will be warm again with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

The front will lift back to the north Thursday night into Friday with hot and dry weather expected over most of the area Friday. Areas further east, generally near and east of Hwy. 63 will still have a shot at a pop-up shower. Temperatures will climb into the upper 80s and low 90s with heat index values in the mid to upper 90s.

The weather will turn more active over the weekend as a dip in the jet stream moves into the middle of the country. It will push a stronger cold front into the area Saturday evening. Much of the day Saturday looks quiet, but there could be some morning showers and storms closer to Central Missouri. Temperatures Saturday will climb into the upper 80s to near 90° under partly sunny skies. Scattered storms will break out across Central Missouri west into Eastern Kansas by late afternoon before building southeast Saturday evening. The storms will come with a risk of heavy rainfall, lightning, and possibly some strong winds and small hail.

The area of rain and thunderstorms will continue to build south into Northern Arkansas by Sunday morning with scattered showers continuing through much of the day Sunday further north. The one benefit that will come with the rain and clouds will be cooler temperatures with afternoon highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

We’ll be behind the storm by Monday. Skies look partly sunny with a few pop-up showers possible. Temperatures look mild for July too with highs in the low to mid-80s. Warmer weather will return Tuesday into Wednesday with afternoon highs back in the upper 80s by Wednesday. Rain chances won’t be zero through the middle of next week, but most areas will remain dry.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Partly Cloudy

Springfield Mo

82°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 85°
Wind
6 mph WNW
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with isolated showers and thunderstorms, mainly overnight. Low 69F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20%.
69°F Variable clouds with isolated showers and thunderstorms, mainly overnight. Low 69F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20%.
Wind
7 mph SW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Branson

87°F Sunny Feels like 91°
Wind
2 mph NNW
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable.
70°F Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph WNW
Precip
17%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Harrison

85°F Sunny Feels like 91°
Wind
1 mph S
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
68°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SW
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Rolla

84°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 90°
Wind
4 mph SSW
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
67°F A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SW
Precip
18%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

West Plains

86°F Fair Feels like 92°
Wind
6 mph SSW
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
68°F A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SW
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Trending Stories

Jamie Warriner
Downstream 300x100