Wednesday, July 4 Overnight Forecast Video

Happy 4th of July! It's been a nice one with sunshine and hot temperatures the main item on the menu. Skies will be starry and winds will be light the rest of tonight. Temperatures will slowly settle through the 80s this evening and into the low to mid 70s by morning.

Back to work weather on Thursday looks hot and quiet. Temperatures will quickly warm into the 90s by afternoon with highs in the mid 90s expected. Little or no rain is expected again.

A weak front will drop south through the Ozarks on Friday. This will help perk up rain chances, but much-needed rainfall won't fall everywhere. Showers and thunderstorms will tend to be widely scattered with the greater focus shifting south during the afternoon across Southern Missouri into Northern Arkansas. Temperatures will manage to heat up into the upper 80s and low 90s during the afternoon.

The biggest impact of the front will be to usher in lower humidity for the weekend. Weekend weather looks pretty nice with sunny skies expected both days. Temperatures will be hot in the afternoon warming into the upper 80s Saturday and near 90 on Sunday. The mornings will feel a lot nicer though. The drier air will allow temperatures to drop into the mid to upper 60s Saturday morning and close to 60° Sunday morning. If you're a camper, this looks like one of the nicer weekends this summer to enjoy the outdoors.

The heat will build once again along with humidity early next week. The ridge of high pressure that has been delivering the rounds of excessive heat across the Eastern U.S. will move back across the region during the first half of next week. This will keep rain chances low and temperatures high through Wednesday and likely beyond.