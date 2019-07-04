Live Stream

Wednesday, July 3 Overnight Forecast

The pattern will continue to offer up daily rain chances through the weekend. For the 4th of July we’ll find scattered showers and storms back in the forecast picture, but much of this will occur near and north of Hwy. 60. Much of the morning looks sunny and quiet, but showers will start popping by late morning with the activity becoming more widespread by early to mid afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms should be more isolated to the south. Heat and humidity will rule on the 4th, but after temperatures peak in the upper 80s, many locations will enjoy a nice drop in temperatures where the rain falls.

Showers and storms should make a quick exit Thursday evening with generally dry conditions by 9pm, and decent viewing conditions for area fireworks.

Friday will be another hot one with highs near 90° and another batch of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

A front edging into the area over the weekend will bring continued chances for scattered showers and storms to area through the weekend. The rain will tend to be during the afternoon and early evening with drier weather at night and into the morning. Conditions will remain steamy with highs in the mid to upper 80s with a few spots hitting 90°.

The steamy to stormy pattern continues into Monday, but it looks drier and hotter Tuesday with highs in the low 90s. The heat builds a little Wednesday. A front may trigger some storms by the end of the day Wednesday.

Fair

Springfield

73°F Fair Feels like 73°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
69°F Mostly Clear
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Branson

73°F Fair Feels like 73°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
69°F Mostly Clear
Wind
1 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Harrison

75°F Fair Feels like 75°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
69°F Clear
Wind
3 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

° / 71°
% ° 71°

Thursday

88° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 88° 72°

Friday

88° / 72°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 88° 72°

Saturday

89° / 71°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 40% 89° 71°

Sunday

88° / 70°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 88° 70°

Monday

89° / 72°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 89° 72°

Tuesday

91° / 72°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 40% 91° 72°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

73°

11 PM
Clear
0%
73°

72°

12 AM
Clear
0%
72°

72°

1 AM
Clear
0%
72°

72°

2 AM
Clear
0%
72°

72°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
72°

72°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
9%
72°

72°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
15%
72°

72°

6 AM
Mostly Sunny
21%
72°

73°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
21%
73°

76°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
23%
76°

79°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

81°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
18%
81°

83°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
19%
83°

84°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
16%
84°

85°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
85°

86°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
18%
86°

84°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
84°

85°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
85°

84°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
21%
84°

84°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
23%
84°

82°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

81°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
81°

77°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
77°

75°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
18%
75°