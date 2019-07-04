Wednesday, July 3 Overnight Forecast

The pattern will continue to offer up daily rain chances through the weekend. For the 4th of July we’ll find scattered showers and storms back in the forecast picture, but much of this will occur near and north of Hwy. 60. Much of the morning looks sunny and quiet, but showers will start popping by late morning with the activity becoming more widespread by early to mid afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms should be more isolated to the south. Heat and humidity will rule on the 4th, but after temperatures peak in the upper 80s, many locations will enjoy a nice drop in temperatures where the rain falls.

Showers and storms should make a quick exit Thursday evening with generally dry conditions by 9pm, and decent viewing conditions for area fireworks.

Friday will be another hot one with highs near 90° and another batch of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

A front edging into the area over the weekend will bring continued chances for scattered showers and storms to area through the weekend. The rain will tend to be during the afternoon and early evening with drier weather at night and into the morning. Conditions will remain steamy with highs in the mid to upper 80s with a few spots hitting 90°.

The steamy to stormy pattern continues into Monday, but it looks drier and hotter Tuesday with highs in the low 90s. The heat builds a little Wednesday. A front may trigger some storms by the end of the day Wednesday.