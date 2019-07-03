Wednesday, July 3 Morning Forecast

Another warm and humid start this morning with both temperatures and dew points in the 70’s.

Storms are festering to the west as a weak upper-level low flirts with this heat and humidity. This storms could push east and get into our western counties this morning. Threats would be for some locally heavy rain and lightning.

Heat and humidity continue to spark more storm chances this afternoon. A few spotty showers/ storms will be possible especially for the eastern Ozarks this afternoon/ evening. Any stronger storms will be capable of heavy rain, lightning, strong winds, and large hail.

Highs pop back up to the upper 80’s today, but with dew points near 70 degrees, it will feel like the lower 90’s.

Storms collapse by sunset once we lose the daytime heat and humidity. Expect partly cloudy skies tonight with lows around 70 degrees again.

The 4th of July will be much of the same! Heat and humidity could pop a few isolated showers/ storms in the afternoon, but I do not expect a washout! Just check the KOLR10 Weather App for interactive radar before firing up the BBQ or getting on the lake!

It will be hot and humid, highs around 90 will feel like the middle 90’s.

Storms will collapse by sunset, so I expect dry, just humid, conditions for late evening/ night fireworks! Enjoy, but stay cool! Temps will still be in the 80’s while you light up the sky with your fireworks display!

The rest of the holiday weekend will feature the same, heat/ humidity driven, spotty storm chances. Highs will be around 90 degrees, feeling like the low to middle 90’s. Storms again collapse by sunset each night.

It looks like a stronger high pressure center could take over early next week, finally killing some of these storm chances.