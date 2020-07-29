Wednesday, July 29 Morning Forecast

Our pattern remains unsettled, continuing the wetter, cooler weather.

Our stalled front continues to sit over southern Missouri. Today, a hiccup upstairs in the atmosphere now sitting over Oklahoma will act as a rain trigger for us as it moves across the Ozarks. This will generate scattered showers/ storms. The atmosphere is soaked, so locally heavy rain will be a threat. Flash/ Areal Flood Watches may be needed later.

With the more widespread rain and extended cloud cover, temperatures stay below average with highs in the low to middle 80’s.

A few showers are possible tonight with muggy lows in the 70’s.

Another hiccup or rain trigger rides the front Thursday into Friday. This will keep healthy chances for scattered showers/ storms and locally heavy rain. By the end of the week, rain totals could approach 2-4″ and localized flooding is possible.

Temperatures stay below average with the cloud cover, with highs in the low to middle 80’s.

By the weekend, an upper level hiccup swirls away to our east, keeping a few showers, clouds, and north winds in play. That will keep temperatures much below average with highs possibly only getting into the upper 70’s. Showers will be few/ far between with a drying trend taking over early next week. Temperatures return to the low to middle 80’s.