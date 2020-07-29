Wednesday, July 29 Morning Forecast

Weather

Scattered storms continue

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Our pattern remains unsettled, continuing the wetter, cooler weather.

Our stalled front continues to sit over southern Missouri. Today, a hiccup upstairs in the atmosphere now sitting over Oklahoma will act as a rain trigger for us as it moves across the Ozarks. This will generate scattered showers/ storms. The atmosphere is soaked, so locally heavy rain will be a threat. Flash/ Areal Flood Watches may be needed later.

With the more widespread rain and extended cloud cover, temperatures stay below average with highs in the low to middle 80’s.

A few showers are possible tonight with muggy lows in the 70’s.

Another hiccup or rain trigger rides the front Thursday into Friday. This will keep healthy chances for scattered showers/ storms and locally heavy rain. By the end of the week, rain totals could approach 2-4″ and localized flooding is possible.

Temperatures stay below average with the cloud cover, with highs in the low to middle 80’s.

By the weekend, an upper level hiccup swirls away to our east, keeping a few showers, clouds, and north winds in play. That will keep temperatures much below average with highs possibly only getting into the upper 70’s. Showers will be few/ far between with a drying trend taking over early next week. Temperatures return to the low to middle 80’s.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News
Clear

Springfield

74°F Clear Feels like 74°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
70°F Thunderstorms. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Branson

73°F Clear Feels like 73°
Wind
3 mph SSE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
71°F Thunderstorms. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

72°F Clear Feels like 72°
Wind
3 mph SE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low near 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
70°F Thunderstorms. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low near 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
7 mph SSW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Rolla

74°F Overcast Feels like 74°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
71°F Thunderstorms likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Few Clouds

West Plains

74°F Few Clouds Feels like 74°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%.
71°F Thunderstorms likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

85° / 70°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 70% 85° 70°

Thursday

85° / 68°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 60% 85° 68°

Friday

79° / 65°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 79° 65°

Saturday

80° / 62°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 40% 80° 62°

Sunday

83° / 63°
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm 30% 83° 63°

Monday

83° / 62°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 83° 62°

Tuesday

84° / 62°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 84° 62°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

72°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
72°

72°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
72°

71°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
71°

75°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
30%
75°

77°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
77°

78°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
78°

79°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
79°

80°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
80°

80°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
80°

80°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
80°

83°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
83°

85°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
85°

79°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
79°

77°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
77°

77°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
77°

77°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
77°

75°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
75°

74°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
74°

73°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
73°

72°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
72°

72°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
72°

71°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
71°

71°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
71°

72°

4 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
72°

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

TLC Properties