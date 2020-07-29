Wednesday, July 29 Overnight Forecast

Wet pattern continues through Friday with temperatures trending cooler.

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for Southern Missouri and Northwest Arkansas for tonight through Thursday evening. There’s a decent chance this will be extended into Friday for parts of the area with the pattern remaining wet.

Rounds of showers and thunderstorms will move through the area over the next couple of days, and even though the rain is welcome it could come down too hard at times. The atmosphere is primed to produce heavy rainfall and localized flash flooding will be possible.

For tonight, we’ll find scattered showers and a few thunderstorms throughout much of the night. There may be lulls in the rain, but showers will be around through sunrise.

Thursday will start off with mostly cloudy skies and just a few stray showers. By afternoon we’ll have a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures pushing into the mid to upper 80s. A front will be draped closer to Central Missouri providing a focus for scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible further south.

Another chunk of upper-level energy pivoting into Kansas will spin off an area of low pressure on the front Thursday night into Friday. This will lead to a more concentrated area of rain and thunderstorms through that time frame with the heaviest rain focused along and south of Hwy. 60.

The low will pass through Northern Arkansas dragging milder air into the Ozarks, making for an unusually mild day with highs in the mid to upper 70s. The showers will taper off from northwest to southeast heading into the overnight hours.

A general 1 to 3″ of rain is expected through Friday night with the higher amounts likely focusing south of Hwy. 60.

MODEL FORECAST RAINFALL THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON

Temperatures will fall off into the low to mid 60s by Saturday morning making for a comfy start to the day. Saturday will be much drier with only a few isolated showers expected. Skies will likely stay mostly cloudy though. Temperatures will warm up to around 80°.

Rain chances will perk up on Sunday as a cold front pushes southeast across the area. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoon. Temperatures will again remain mild.

The pattern doesn’t look to heat up anytime soon either with a trough parked in the Eastern U.S. The Monday through Wednesday stretch will feature partly cloudy skies, mostly dry weather and mild temperatures for early August.