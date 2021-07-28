Wednesday, July 28 Morning Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

95° / 74°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 95° 74°

Thursday

98° / 75°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 98° 75°

Friday

95° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 95° 73°

Saturday

95° / 72°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 95° 72°

Sunday

87° / 65°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 87° 65°

Monday

81° / 61°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 81° 61°

Tuesday

81° / 61°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 81° 61°

Hourly Forecast

79°

8 AM
Sunny
2%
79°

83°

9 AM
Sunny
2%
83°

87°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
87°

89°

11 AM
Sunny
1%
89°

91°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
91°

93°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
93°

94°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
94°

94°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
94°

95°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
95°

95°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
95°

94°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
94°

93°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
93°

90°

8 PM
Sunny
1%
90°

86°

9 PM
Clear
2%
86°

83°

10 PM
Clear
3%
83°

81°

11 PM
Clear
3%
81°

80°

12 AM
Clear
3%
80°

78°

1 AM
Clear
4%
78°

77°

2 AM
Clear
4%
77°

76°

3 AM
Clear
5%
76°

75°

4 AM
Clear
5%
75°

74°

5 AM
Clear
6%
74°

74°

6 AM
Clear
6%
74°

74°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
6%
74°

The heat and humidity continue to be our big weather headline across the region. A ridge of high-pressure holds and this will keep our hotter trend going. Temperatures look to surge back into the mid and upper 90s by today into the latter half of the workweek. Heat Advisories have been issued for many of us just because of how humid it will be around the Ozarks. Heat indices will likely be above the century mark through the remainder of the week, so please remember your heat safety precautions. A cold front looks to move our way by this weekend and this brings the chance for more showers and storms. It’s not looking like a washout across the region but on and off storms are looking possible. The threat for organized severe weather isn’t looking too high right now but it’s something we’ll be watching as we get closer. Highs will stay hot through Saturday, topping out in the mid-90s. The best chance for storms is on the table Saturday and Sunday with still a stray shower or two possibly early Monday. Much cooler air starts to filter in by the start of next week with highs dipping back into the lower to middle 80s under a mix of clouds and sun.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Sunny

Springfield Mo

74°F Sunny Feels like 74°
Wind
4 mph SSE
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear skies. Low 74F. Winds S at 5 mph.
74°F Mostly clear skies. Low 74F. Winds S at 5 mph.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Branson

75°F Fair Feels like 75°
Wind
0 mph WNW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.
73°F Clear skies. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph S
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Harrison

74°F Sunny Feels like 74°
Wind
0 mph WNW
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 72F. Winds light and variable.
72°F Clear skies. Low 72F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SSW
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Rolla

73°F Sunny Feels like 73°
Wind
4 mph S
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 72F. Winds light and variable.
73°F A clear sky. Low 72F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SW
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

West Plains

73°F Sunny Feels like 73°
Wind
1 mph NNE
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 72F. Winds light and variable.
72°F Clear skies. Low 72F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SSW
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

