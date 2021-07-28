Wednesday, July 28 Morning Forecast

The heat and humidity continue to be our big weather headline across the region. A ridge of high-pressure holds and this will keep our hotter trend going. Temperatures look to surge back into the mid and upper 90s by today into the latter half of the workweek. Heat Advisories have been issued for many of us just because of how humid it will be around the Ozarks. Heat indices will likely be above the century mark through the remainder of the week, so please remember your heat safety precautions. A cold front looks to move our way by this weekend and this brings the chance for more showers and storms. It’s not looking like a washout across the region but on and off storms are looking possible. The threat for organized severe weather isn’t looking too high right now but it’s something we’ll be watching as we get closer. Highs will stay hot through Saturday, topping out in the mid-90s. The best chance for storms is on the table Saturday and Sunday with still a stray shower or two possibly early Monday. Much cooler air starts to filter in by the start of next week with highs dipping back into the lower to middle 80s under a mix of clouds and sun.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer