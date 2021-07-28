Wednesday, July 28 Evening Forecast

Some counties are upgraded to an Excessive Heat Warning, in the hot pink, while the rest of the area is under a Heat Advisory, peachy color. These heat warnings and advisory will expire Thursday at 9 pm; however, there is a chance they could get extended. There are a few spot showers, but most places are staying hot and dry. The feels like temperatures across the region are well into the upper 90s and many triple digits around the Ozarks.

Tonight’s temperatures will bottom out above average in the low to mid-70s. The summer ridge will stick around for just a few more days before push west and south. The high-pressure system will dive south, and a few clouds will push into the area. It will be a nice day to be in the pool with temperatures in the 90s by 11 am! Temperatures are going to be very close to the triple digits tomorrow with dangerous heat in store.

Friday temperatures will decrease by a few degrees, but it will still be in the 90s. By 8 pm, the heat index temps will remain in the upper 90s and 100s. These heat index values will come back Thursday with a few degrees added to them. Fishing is looking hot but dry for the next few days before some isolated storms are possible over the weekend.

The hot, dry pattern will continue into Friday with the Heat Advisory, and the Excessive Heat Warning will be in effect until 9 pm tomorrow. Heat Index Values in the triple digits tomorrow. Some relief is on the way as we head into this weekend with a chance for showers and storms!

The heatwave deflates over the weekend, bringing a chance for showers Saturday into Sunday. Cooler temperatures, welcoming the Ozarks Sunday and especially on Monday. It looks like the bulk of the moisture will come in very early Sunday morning and push southward before moving out into the afternoon/ evening hours.

The rain and storms over the weekend will bring the Ozarks relief from the 90 degree days, with the 80s coming into the forecast Sunday!