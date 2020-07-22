Wednesday, July 22 Morning Forecast

Showers/ storms possible again today

We’re starting out with a small line of showers/ storms dropping some beneficial rain near the I-44 corridor. This line will weaken and shift east by midday.

As heat/ humidity cranks, a few showers/ storms could pop, especially south, this afternoon. Storms will be spotty with locally heavy rain and lightning threats. Temperatures will be seasonably hot again, around 90 degrees.

It stays warm and muggy tonight with lows in the 70’s.

Our storm chances continues tomorrow, again storms will be very spotty — few and far between. Temperatures continue to hover the lower 90’s.

By Friday, a big area of high-pressure begins to return to the Ozarks. This will start to kill rain chances and crank the heat. Expect highs starting to climb into the low to middle 90’s on Friday with isolated storm chances.

No rain chances this weekend, but there will be plenty of heat/ humidity. Temperatures climb into the middle 90’s feeling like 100-105 degrees with the humidity. Stay cool and hydrated!

The high-pressure may start to shift west early next week. That would ease the heat a bit and bring back some storm chances by Tuesday.

Few Clouds

Springfield

72°F Few Clouds Feels like 72°
Wind
6 mph SW
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
71°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Broken Clouds

Branson

73°F Broken Clouds Feels like 73°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable.
70°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Harrison

71°F Clear Feels like 71°
Wind
3 mph SE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
69°F Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Rolla

71°F Clear Feels like 71°
Wind
10 mph SSW
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
69°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Scattered Clouds

West Plains

72°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 72°
Wind
3 mph S
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable.
70°F Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

91° / 71°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 40% 91° 71°

Thursday

91° / 72°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 40% 91° 72°

Friday

93° / 73°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 30% 93° 73°

Saturday

94° / 74°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 94° 74°

Sunday

94° / 74°
A few clouds
A few clouds 0% 94° 74°

Monday

93° / 73°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 93° 73°

Tuesday

90° / 68°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 40% 90° 68°

