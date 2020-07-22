Wednesday, July 22 Morning Forecast

We’re starting out with a small line of showers/ storms dropping some beneficial rain near the I-44 corridor. This line will weaken and shift east by midday.

As heat/ humidity cranks, a few showers/ storms could pop, especially south, this afternoon. Storms will be spotty with locally heavy rain and lightning threats. Temperatures will be seasonably hot again, around 90 degrees.

It stays warm and muggy tonight with lows in the 70’s.

Our storm chances continues tomorrow, again storms will be very spotty — few and far between. Temperatures continue to hover the lower 90’s.

By Friday, a big area of high-pressure begins to return to the Ozarks. This will start to kill rain chances and crank the heat. Expect highs starting to climb into the low to middle 90’s on Friday with isolated storm chances.

No rain chances this weekend, but there will be plenty of heat/ humidity. Temperatures climb into the middle 90’s feeling like 100-105 degrees with the humidity. Stay cool and hydrated!

The high-pressure may start to shift west early next week. That would ease the heat a bit and bring back some storm chances by Tuesday.