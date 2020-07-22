Wednesday, July 22 Evening Forecast

A round of thunderstorms developed across Springfield late last night around 3 am, dropping 0.81″ out at the airport. Amounts across town ranged from 0.25″ to 1.25″, the best soaking most of the area has seen since earlier in June. Scattered showers and thunderstorms flared up this afternoon south of the interstate. This activity should fade pretty quickly after sunset.

Another batch of spotty showers and thunderstorms will flare up again Thursday afternoon. Rain chances look highest south of the intestate. Temperatures will be hottest once again north of the interstate and along and west of Hwy. 65 where highs in the low to mid 90s are expected.

The pattern will dry out again heading into the weekend as a summer ridge develops overhead. A few spotty afternoon storms Friday afternoon will come with highs in the low to mid 90s. Weekend weather looks dry in most spots with highs in the mid 90s.

By Monday the ridge will begin shifting west. This will allow a front to approach from the north with scattered storms expected to develop closer to Central Missouri. Afternoon highs will be in the low to mid 90s.

The front will settle into the area by Tuesday. This will make for a wetter stretch of weather from Monday night through the middle of the week as the front stalls leading to a daily chance for showers and thunderstorms. Afternoon highs will get trimmed back a bit with highs generally in the upper 80s.

The shift in the pattern looks like it may have some staying power with the ridge remaining in the West with some troughiness in the East into the first week of August. This would tend to favor a front being hung up in the area with bouts of scattered storms and temperatures that won’t be quite as hot as we’ve seen.

Clear

Springfield

90°F Clear Feels like 94°
Wind
6 mph E
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
70°F Mostly clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Broken Clouds

Branson

82°F Broken Clouds Feels like 87°
Wind
12 mph SSE
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable.
70°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Harrison

77°F Clear Feels like 79°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
69°F Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Rolla

87°F Clear Feels like 92°
Wind
3 mph NNE
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable.
70°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

West Plains

80°F Clear Feels like 84°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
70°F A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

91° / 70°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 30% 91° 70°

Thursday

91° / 71°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 30% 91° 71°

Friday

93° / 72°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 93° 72°

Saturday

94° / 73°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 94° 73°

Sunday

94° / 73°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 94° 73°

Monday

93° / 70°
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm 30% 93° 70°

Tuesday

88° / 68°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 40% 88° 68°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

82°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

80°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

78°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

76°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
76°

75°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
75°

74°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
20%
74°

73°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
20%
73°

73°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
20%
73°

71°

4 AM
Clear
10%
71°

71°

5 AM
Clear
10%
71°

71°

6 AM
Clear
10%
71°

71°

7 AM
Sunny
20%
71°

75°

8 AM
Sunny
20%
75°

80°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
80°

82°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
82°

84°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
20%
84°

86°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
86°

87°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
87°

87°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
87°

88°

3 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
88°

91°

4 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
91°

87°

5 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
87°

87°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
87°

85°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
85°

