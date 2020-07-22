Wednesday, July 22 Evening Forecast

A round of thunderstorms developed across Springfield late last night around 3 am, dropping 0.81″ out at the airport. Amounts across town ranged from 0.25″ to 1.25″, the best soaking most of the area has seen since earlier in June. Scattered showers and thunderstorms flared up this afternoon south of the interstate. This activity should fade pretty quickly after sunset.

Another batch of spotty showers and thunderstorms will flare up again Thursday afternoon. Rain chances look highest south of the intestate. Temperatures will be hottest once again north of the interstate and along and west of Hwy. 65 where highs in the low to mid 90s are expected.

The pattern will dry out again heading into the weekend as a summer ridge develops overhead. A few spotty afternoon storms Friday afternoon will come with highs in the low to mid 90s. Weekend weather looks dry in most spots with highs in the mid 90s.

By Monday the ridge will begin shifting west. This will allow a front to approach from the north with scattered storms expected to develop closer to Central Missouri. Afternoon highs will be in the low to mid 90s.

The front will settle into the area by Tuesday. This will make for a wetter stretch of weather from Monday night through the middle of the week as the front stalls leading to a daily chance for showers and thunderstorms. Afternoon highs will get trimmed back a bit with highs generally in the upper 80s.

The shift in the pattern looks like it may have some staying power with the ridge remaining in the West with some troughiness in the East into the first week of August. This would tend to favor a front being hung up in the area with bouts of scattered storms and temperatures that won’t be quite as hot as we’ve seen.