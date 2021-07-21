Wednesday, July 21 Morning Forecast

High pressure is going to move right over the area today and this will give us quite the pleasant mid-week. With this high in control, not only will we see lots of sun but we’ll also feel somewhat comfy temperatures. Afternoon readings will climb back into the mid and upper 80s but it will be a little sticky with dew points likely in the mid-60s. As this surface high moves eastward and an upper-level ridge builds our way, a warming trend will develop. Even hotter conditions are in store as we progress through the rest of the workweek along with mainly sunny skies. Our Thursday will feature a good deal of sun but we could see a stray shower or storm as a disturbance passes by. Many of us will stay dry but we can’t completely take that chance off the table so keep your eyes to the sky. The 90s make the return on Friday area-wide, with noticeably more humidity thanks to southerly winds. This will lead to Heat Index values possibly in the mid to to upper 90s. Make sure you remember your heat safety precautions. A steamy weekend looks to unfold around the Ozarks as this upper-level high builds eastward. Highs look to surge into the mid and upper 90s with feels like temps possibly over the century mark. Heat Advisories are looking possible over at least some of the area. The weekend is looking dry and sunny so outdoor plans should go off without a hitch. Another disturbance moves our way by early next week and this could bring a few showers and storms by Monday. The clouds and moisture will keep our temps in the upper 80s to start the week but the sunshine takes over by Tuesday. Temps look to rise back into the lower 90s in the metro by Tuesday afternoon as this hotter and quiet trend continues.

Have a great day!

-T.J. Springer