Wednesday, July 21 Evening Forecast

Quiet weather continues across the area this evening along with hazy skies from western smoke. Temperatures were a little hotter Wednesday afternoon and we’ll continue to see a slow uptick in temperatures as we finish out the week. We’ll also see a return of spotty showers in spots.

For tonight, we’ll find mostly clear skies. Temperatures will run a few degrees warmer than previous nights, but still comfortable.

Thursday will start with hazy sunshine. Clouds will begin to bubble up by late morning with partly cloudy and warm conditions during the afternoon. The atmosphere will be moistening up from south to north and this will bring a chance for a few spotty showers to areas mainly near and south of Hwy. 60 during the afternoon and early evening.







More locations will see highs near 90° by Friday as temperatures continue to climb. Morning sunshine will once again give way to partly cloudy skies and a few isolated afternoon showers. Shower chances Friday will focus across areas east of Hwy. 65.

Weekend weather will feature hot and humid conditions and a few isolated afternoon and early evening showers or thunderstorms, especially Sunday. Lows will be in the low 70s with afternoon highs in the low 90s. This will be the hottest weekend the area has experienced since the middle of June.

The developing heatwave will run into a road bump Monday. A backdoor front will edge in from the northeast accompanied by lots of moisture. This should set the stage for scattered storms by Monday afternoon and a pause in the temperature climb.

There should be enough moisture around and maybe the leftovers of a front to trigger a few showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday too. Temperatures will still be hot with highs in the low 90s.

The summer ridge in the West will get established over the middle of the country by Wednesday. This will suppress rain chances and intensify the heat. Highs in the low to mid-90s Wednesday afternoon will give way to highs in the mid to upper 90s the rest of the week into the following weekend.