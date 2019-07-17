Wednesday, July 17 Evening Forecast

The hottest days of the summer so far are here and the heatwave will hang around through the weekend.

We had one final shot at some rain before the hot, dry stretch, but it focused mainly along and east of Hwy. 63. Where it did rain, it was heavy with pockets of 2 to 4″ rains in Northwest Phelps County and North Central Shannon County. The showers will exit early this evening with muggy moonshine overnight.

Heat advisories have been posted across the Ozarks with the hottest weather expected north of the interstate where an Excessive Heat Warning is in effect through Saturday. Afternoon highs in the warned area will top out in the mid-90s with heat index values approaching 108°. South of the interstate highs will be in the low to mid-90s with heat index values approaching 105°.

The hot pattern is thanks to a sprawling summer ridge that will keep fronts out of the area and rain chances at a minimum into Sunday.

The summer ridge will shift into the Western U.S. Sunday into Monday, opening the door for a front to drop south. The front should bring scattered showers and thunderstorms to the region Sunday night into Monday. Temperatures won’t be as hot Monday with highs in the 80s, but humidity levels won’t drop until Tuesday.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be top-notch compared to the current round of heat and humidity. The days will feature sun and some clouds with low humidity. Morning temperatures will be pleasant and afternoon highs will be in the 80s and running a little below normal.