Wednesday, July 15 Morning Forecast

We are starting off this morning with showers to our north and to our west. We will stay mostly dry but a few showers will be possible closer to Central Missouri.

Wednesday, we’ll have early shower chances and those will move out by lunchtime. A few isolated showers are possible during the afternoon hours. There is a chance for strong to severe storms in both rounds. The morning round could bring an isolated wind threat. This afternoon’s round could bring large hail and damaging winds but a bit closer to Highway 54. These storms could reach as far south as Highway 65. The front associated with this activity will sag south overnight, bringing additional shower chances. Temperatures will top off in the lower and middle 90’s with feel-like temperatures in the upper 90’s and lower 100’s. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 70’s.

Thursday will be hot and humid with an isolated shower chance during the afternoon. One or two could become strong to severe. Temperatures will once again top off in the lower and middle 90’s. Overnight lows will drop into the lower and middle 70’s.

Friday, that front will finally move out of here but not without another shower or two. Temperatures will top off in the middle 90’s with feel-like temperatures in the triple digits. Overnight lows will be in the middle 70’s.

The heat and humidity continue to crank this weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday will have plenty of sunshine but with temperatures in the upper 90’s and feel-like temperatures between 100°-110°. Heat alerts will be likely.

We continue with the heat into the beginning of next week.

Few Clouds

Springfield

77°F Few Clouds Feels like 78°
Wind
12 mph SSE
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 72F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
73°F A few clouds. Low 72F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Branson

75°F Clear Feels like 75°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 73F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
73°F Partly cloudy. Low 73F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Harrison

77°F Clear Feels like 79°
Wind
5 mph SSW
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 72F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
72°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 72F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Rolla

75°F Clear Feels like 75°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low around 70F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
70°F Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low around 70F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
6 mph WNW
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

West Plains

76°F Clear Feels like 76°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 73F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
73°F A few clouds. Low 73F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

95° / 73°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 30% 95° 73°

Thursday

92° / 73°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 30% 92° 73°

Friday

94° / 75°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 94° 75°

Saturday

96° / 75°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 96° 75°

Sunday

97° / 73°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 97° 73°

Monday

96° / 74°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 96° 74°

Tuesday

95° / 74°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 95° 74°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

75°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
75°

77°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
77°

80°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
80°

81°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
81°

85°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
85°

85°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
85°

90°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
90°

92°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
92°

95°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
95°

94°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
94°

94°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
94°

91°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
91°

90°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
90°

87°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
87°

85°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
85°

81°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
81°

79°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

79°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

77°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

76°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
76°

74°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
74°

73°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
73°

73°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
73°

73°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
73°

