Wednesday, July 15 Morning Forecast

We are starting off this morning with showers to our north and to our west. We will stay mostly dry but a few showers will be possible closer to Central Missouri.

Wednesday, we’ll have early shower chances and those will move out by lunchtime. A few isolated showers are possible during the afternoon hours. There is a chance for strong to severe storms in both rounds. The morning round could bring an isolated wind threat. This afternoon’s round could bring large hail and damaging winds but a bit closer to Highway 54. These storms could reach as far south as Highway 65. The front associated with this activity will sag south overnight, bringing additional shower chances. Temperatures will top off in the lower and middle 90’s with feel-like temperatures in the upper 90’s and lower 100’s. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 70’s.

Thursday will be hot and humid with an isolated shower chance during the afternoon. One or two could become strong to severe. Temperatures will once again top off in the lower and middle 90’s. Overnight lows will drop into the lower and middle 70’s.

Friday, that front will finally move out of here but not without another shower or two. Temperatures will top off in the middle 90’s with feel-like temperatures in the triple digits. Overnight lows will be in the middle 70’s.

The heat and humidity continue to crank this weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday will have plenty of sunshine but with temperatures in the upper 90’s and feel-like temperatures between 100°-110°. Heat alerts will be likely.

We continue with the heat into the beginning of next week.