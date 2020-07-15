Wednesday, July 15 Evening Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Another chance for rain has come and gone today. Most areas saw little to no rain as a wave of storms spread by to the north. Leftover energy from that storm complex led to a slight chance for some severe weather from Lake of the Ozarks east this afternoon. Storms did manage to fire, but they exited before they could organize too much. A Tornado Watch that had been issued earlier in the afternoon has since been cancelled.

A cold front will push south across the area tonight, stalling over Northern Arkansas by Thursday morning. Drier low level air will flood in behind the front making for a less humid start to the day for areas along and north of Hwy. 60. As the front pushes south, an isolated shower or storm can’t be ruled out but chances look very low.

The stalled front over Northern Arkansas will serve as a focus for some spotty showers and thunderstorms Thursday afternoon. The storms may get a boost from some leftover energy from a round of storms expected to develop over the Panhandles of Texas and Oklahoma tonight. If storms do fire they’ll tend to stay near and south of the state line. One or two of the storms could produce some wind or hail too.

Temperatures on Thursday look a little cooler with highs in the upper 80s north to low to mid 90s south.

By Friday, the front will be lifting back to the north. A summer ridge building into the area and warmer air aloft will likely limit any storm chances with the highest chances for a few spotty showers and thunderstorms over the Eastern Ozarks. Temperatures will be edging higher with low to mid 90s more common.

Weekend weather looks hot and humid, sunnier too. Little to no rain is expected as the summer ridge gets more centered overhead. Look for lows in the mid 70s and highs in the mid to upper 90s. Heat Index values will be in the 100 to 105° range.

The ridge and the heat will hold into early next week, but there are signs that the ridge could break down by Tuesday or Wednesday. A dip in the jet stream moving by to the north will help split the ridge and also lead to more cloud cover and some spotty shower and thunderstorm chances. Afternoon highs should be a little cooler too.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Springfield

90°F Clear Feels like 97°
Wind
10 mph W
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
69°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Few Clouds

Branson

91°F Few Clouds Feels like 98°
Wind
7 mph WSW
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
71°F Partly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph NNE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Few Clouds

Harrison

91°F Few Clouds Feels like 98°
Wind
8 mph W
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low near 70F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
70°F Mainly clear. Low near 70F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph NNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Rolla

84°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 91°
Wind
12 mph WNW
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 68F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
68°F A few clouds. Low 68F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph NW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

West Plains

90°F Clear Feels like 99°
Wind
12 mph SSW
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 71F. WSW winds shifting to N at 10 to 15 mph.
71°F Some clouds. Low 71F. WSW winds shifting to N at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph NW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

95° / 69°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 30% 95° 69°

Thursday

91° / 73°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 30% 91° 73°

Friday

94° / 74°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 94° 74°

Saturday

96° / 75°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 96° 75°

Sunday

96° / 74°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 0% 96° 74°

Monday

96° / 74°
A few clouds
A few clouds 0% 96° 74°

Tuesday

93° / 73°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 93° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

90°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
90°

87°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
87°

85°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
85°

81°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
81°

79°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

79°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

77°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

76°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
76°

74°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
74°

73°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
73°

73°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
73°

73°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
73°

73°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
73°

74°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

77°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

78°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
78°

82°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

84°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
84°

86°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
86°

88°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
88°

89°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
89°

89°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
89°

87°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
87°

87°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
87°

Trending Stories