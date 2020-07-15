Wednesday, July 15 Evening Forecast

Another chance for rain has come and gone today. Most areas saw little to no rain as a wave of storms spread by to the north. Leftover energy from that storm complex led to a slight chance for some severe weather from Lake of the Ozarks east this afternoon. Storms did manage to fire, but they exited before they could organize too much. A Tornado Watch that had been issued earlier in the afternoon has since been cancelled.

A cold front will push south across the area tonight, stalling over Northern Arkansas by Thursday morning. Drier low level air will flood in behind the front making for a less humid start to the day for areas along and north of Hwy. 60. As the front pushes south, an isolated shower or storm can’t be ruled out but chances look very low.

The stalled front over Northern Arkansas will serve as a focus for some spotty showers and thunderstorms Thursday afternoon. The storms may get a boost from some leftover energy from a round of storms expected to develop over the Panhandles of Texas and Oklahoma tonight. If storms do fire they’ll tend to stay near and south of the state line. One or two of the storms could produce some wind or hail too.

Temperatures on Thursday look a little cooler with highs in the upper 80s north to low to mid 90s south.





By Friday, the front will be lifting back to the north. A summer ridge building into the area and warmer air aloft will likely limit any storm chances with the highest chances for a few spotty showers and thunderstorms over the Eastern Ozarks. Temperatures will be edging higher with low to mid 90s more common.

Weekend weather looks hot and humid, sunnier too. Little to no rain is expected as the summer ridge gets more centered overhead. Look for lows in the mid 70s and highs in the mid to upper 90s. Heat Index values will be in the 100 to 105° range.

The ridge and the heat will hold into early next week, but there are signs that the ridge could break down by Tuesday or Wednesday. A dip in the jet stream moving by to the north will help split the ridge and also lead to more cloud cover and some spotty shower and thunderstorm chances. Afternoon highs should be a little cooler too.