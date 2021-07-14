Wednesday, July 14 Morning Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

89° / 71°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 89° 71°

Thursday

90° / 70°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 90° 70°

Friday

82° / 69°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 60% 82° 69°

Saturday

84° / 69°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 84° 69°

Sunday

83° / 65°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 83° 65°

Monday

83° / 65°
Scattered Showers
Scattered Showers 30% 83° 65°

Tuesday

82° / 65°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 82° 65°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

76°

8 AM
Sunny
2%
76°

80°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
80°

84°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
1%
84°

85°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
85°

87°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
87°

88°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
88°

89°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
89°

89°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
89°

89°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
89°

89°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
89°

88°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
88°

87°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
87°

84°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
84°

80°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
80°

79°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
79°

77°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
77°

76°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
76°

75°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
75°

74°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
74°

74°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
74°

73°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
73°

73°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
73°

72°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
72°

73°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
73°

High pressure has been holding strong over the last 24 hours, giving us quiet conditions and more warmth. The humidity has been on the rise though, with the help of SW winds. Mainly sunny skies are on tap through our Hump Day with that humid feel making a comeback. This cold front moves our way late Thursday and ahead of it, highs once again surge into the 90s. This boundary does look to bring scattered showers and storms to the region by Thursday night with the unsettled weather lasting into Friday. We’ll have a fair amount of instability building in the atmosphere ahead of this front and this will contribute to our severe weather potential. We do have a Marginal Risk in place across the Ozarks with hail and gusty winds looking possible in the strongest of storms. Widespread showers and storms are on the table as we end the workweek so make sure you keep the rain gear handy. The front looks to lock upon us as we head into the weekend and with upper-level impulses moving along it, we stay unsettled. On and off showers as well as storms will be possible Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will cool some over the weekend with highs topping out in the low to mid-80s. Showers look to linger into early next week as this front finally sags to the SE. Temperatures are going to be staying cool through early next week with temps topping out in lower 80s. A stray shower is still possible Tuesday but much drier conditions are looking to take over as we approach the middle of next week.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sunny

Springfield Mo

68°F Sunny Feels like 68°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally fair. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
71°F Generally fair. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Branson

64°F Sunny Feels like 64°
Wind
0 mph NNE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 73F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
73°F Partly cloudy. Low 73F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Harrison

67°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 67°
Wind
1 mph NNE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
71°F Some clouds. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Rolla

69°F Sunny Feels like 69°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
71°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

West Plains

64°F Fair Feels like 64°
Wind
0 mph N
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low around 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
70°F A few clouds. Low around 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Trending Stories

Jamie Warriner
Downstream 300x100