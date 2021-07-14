Wednesday, July 14 Evening Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

89° / 71°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 89° 71°

Thursday

89° / 70°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 89° 70°

Friday

82° / 69°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 60% 82° 69°

Saturday

85° / 68°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 85° 68°

Sunday

85° / 67°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 85° 67°

Monday

84° / 66°
Scattered Showers
Scattered Showers 30% 84° 66°

Tuesday

85° / 65°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 85° 65°

Hourly Forecast

84°

8 PM
Sunny
1%
84°

80°

9 PM
Clear
1%
80°

79°

10 PM
Clear
1%
79°

77°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
77°

77°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
1%
77°

75°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
75°

75°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
75°

74°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
74°

73°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
73°

73°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
73°

73°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
73°

73°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
73°

75°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
75°

78°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
78°

82°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
82°

84°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
84°

86°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
86°

87°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
87°

88°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
88°

88°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
88°

88°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
22%
88°

87°

5 PM
Cloudy
21%
87°

86°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
86°

84°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
84°

Hotter weather moved in on Wednesday with temperatures topping out in the upper 80s to around 90°. This is just temperatures getting back to near-normal levels after the latest mild spell. The hotter pattern will continue into Thursday ahead of the next round of rain and milder temperatures.

For tonight, we’ll find warm and breezy conditions. Temperatures will fall into the low 70s by morning. Skies will tend to stay clear, but there may be a few clouds by sunrise.

A bright morning on Thursday will give way to increasing clouds during the afternoon. Winds will be breezy out of the southwest with temperatures climbing back into the upper 80s to around 90°. A few spotty showers or thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon, mainly north and east.

The risk of showers and thunderstorms will increase Thursday evening from northwest to southeast. There will be a risk for strong winds with storms moving across Central Missouri Thursday evening as a complex of storms passes by to the north. Additional storms will spread out of Southeast Kansas and Northeast Oklahoma later in the night through sunrise Friday. These storms too could produce a few severe wind gusts but should tend to weaken as they push further east.

Scattered showers and storms will tend to linger over Southern Missouri and Northern Arkansas from Friday morning into the afternoon, gradually diminishing in coverage. Some redevelopment is possible later in the day. The increased cloud cover and scattered showers will keep temperatures cooler on Friday with highs in the low to mid-80s.

A cold front will slowly drop south through the area Saturday into Sunday. The atmosphere will also gradually dry out from north to south. There will still be a chance for scattered showers Saturday, especially during the afternoon. Skies will tend to become partly sunny after a cloudy start to the day. Sunday looks similar in regard to clouds but drier. Most areas north of Hwy. 60 will be dry Sunday with a chance for showers remaining to the south.

Drier air will continue to slowly build in Monday and Tuesday. Both days look partly sunny with most areas remaining dry. A few spotty showers look possible to the south Monday. Temperatures will be comfortably warm and will continue to remain below normal for mid-July.

Wednesday looks mostly sunny and dry with temperatures beginning to edge a little higher. A hotter pattern will develop later next week.

Sunny

Springfield Mo

85°F Sunny Feels like 88°
Wind
10 mph SSW
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally fair. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
71°F Generally fair. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Branson

88°F Sunny Feels like 92°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
73°F A few passing clouds. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSW
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Harrison

87°F Sunny Feels like 90°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
72°F Generally clear. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSW
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Rolla

85°F Sunny Feels like 91°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
72°F Mainly clear. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSW
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

West Plains

88°F Sunny Feels like 93°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable.
70°F Clear skies. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph SSW
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

