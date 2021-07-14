Wednesday, July 14 Evening Forecast

Hotter weather moved in on Wednesday with temperatures topping out in the upper 80s to around 90°. This is just temperatures getting back to near-normal levels after the latest mild spell. The hotter pattern will continue into Thursday ahead of the next round of rain and milder temperatures.

For tonight, we’ll find warm and breezy conditions. Temperatures will fall into the low 70s by morning. Skies will tend to stay clear, but there may be a few clouds by sunrise.

A bright morning on Thursday will give way to increasing clouds during the afternoon. Winds will be breezy out of the southwest with temperatures climbing back into the upper 80s to around 90°. A few spotty showers or thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon, mainly north and east.

The risk of showers and thunderstorms will increase Thursday evening from northwest to southeast. There will be a risk for strong winds with storms moving across Central Missouri Thursday evening as a complex of storms passes by to the north. Additional storms will spread out of Southeast Kansas and Northeast Oklahoma later in the night through sunrise Friday. These storms too could produce a few severe wind gusts but should tend to weaken as they push further east.





Scattered showers and storms will tend to linger over Southern Missouri and Northern Arkansas from Friday morning into the afternoon, gradually diminishing in coverage. Some redevelopment is possible later in the day. The increased cloud cover and scattered showers will keep temperatures cooler on Friday with highs in the low to mid-80s.

A cold front will slowly drop south through the area Saturday into Sunday. The atmosphere will also gradually dry out from north to south. There will still be a chance for scattered showers Saturday, especially during the afternoon. Skies will tend to become partly sunny after a cloudy start to the day. Sunday looks similar in regard to clouds but drier. Most areas north of Hwy. 60 will be dry Sunday with a chance for showers remaining to the south.

Drier air will continue to slowly build in Monday and Tuesday. Both days look partly sunny with most areas remaining dry. A few spotty showers look possible to the south Monday. Temperatures will be comfortably warm and will continue to remain below normal for mid-July.

Wednesday looks mostly sunny and dry with temperatures beginning to edge a little higher. A hotter pattern will develop later next week.

