Wednesday, July 10 Morning Forecast

HEAT ADVISORY is in effect for all of our Missouri counties through 7 PM. Temperatures soar into the low to middle 90’s, with dew points well into the 70’s, heat indices will approach 105 degrees. This combination of heat and humidity can be dangerous, especially for children, elderly, and pets. Drink lots of water!

We’ll keep a south wind with the summery air mass in place all day today. Again, it will be hot and humid, feeling oppressive so try to stay cool. High of 93 degrees will feel like 102 degrees!

A cold front arrives by the late afternoon and evening hours popping a couple of showers/ storms. The fuel for storms will be strong with all the humidity in place, so a few storms could be strong to severe with large hail to quarter size and damaging winds to 60 mph. Heavy rain and frequent lightning will be more common threats.

The front clears this evening bringing mostly clear skies and a drop in dew points. It will be less humid tonight with lows in the middle and upper 60’s.

Tomorrow will be nice! Temperatures stay warm in the upper 80’s but dew points come down into the low to middle 60’s with a more pleasant air mass in place. It wont’ feel nearly as oppressive tomorrow, heat indices maybe top 90 degrees!

The more pleasant air mass stays through Friday, temperatures will be a little hotter though. Highs closer to 90 degrees will feel like the lower 90’s.

The relief is short-lived, heat and humidity crank again this weekend with highs in the low to middle 90’s feeling close to/ if not over 100 degrees. Stay cool and hydrated!

Tropical remnants could clip southern Missouri early next week, bringing a chance of showers and storms by Monday and Tuesday.