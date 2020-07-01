Wednesday, July 1 Morning Forecast

HEAT ADVISORY takes effect at 12 PM and goes until 8 PM for Springfield and counties SW. There, highs in the low to middle 90’s will feel like 100-110 degrees. Stay cool, stay hydrated. Look before you lock! Hot cars are deadly!

To the east, it will be a bit cooler and below the Heat Advisory criteria because a few storms are possible. A line of storms is currently diving south out of Nebraska. That line could clip our eastern counties this afternoon with isolated cases of damaging winds and large hail.

Otherwise, expect mostly sunny skies feeling hot and humid.

Tonight will stay warm and muggy with lows in the middle 70’s.

We’ll likely have another day of Heat Advisories tomorrow, highs in the lower 90’s will feel like 100-110 degrees.

A few storms will be possible on Friday as the heat breaks down a little. Highs around 90 will feel closer to 100 degrees.

It stays hot and humid through the holiday weekend. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs around 90 degrees feeling closer to 100 degrees.