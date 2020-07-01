Wednesday, July 1 Morning Forecast

Weather

Heat Advisory in effect today

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HEAT ADVISORY takes effect at 12 PM and goes until 8 PM for Springfield and counties SW. There, highs in the low to middle 90’s will feel like 100-110 degrees. Stay cool, stay hydrated. Look before you lock! Hot cars are deadly!

To the east, it will be a bit cooler and below the Heat Advisory criteria because a few storms are possible. A line of storms is currently diving south out of Nebraska. That line could clip our eastern counties this afternoon with isolated cases of damaging winds and large hail.

Otherwise, expect mostly sunny skies feeling hot and humid.

Tonight will stay warm and muggy with lows in the middle 70’s.

We’ll likely have another day of Heat Advisories tomorrow, highs in the lower 90’s will feel like 100-110 degrees.

A few storms will be possible on Friday as the heat breaks down a little. Highs around 90 will feel closer to 100 degrees.

It stays hot and humid through the holiday weekend. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs around 90 degrees feeling closer to 100 degrees.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News
Overcast

Springfield

78°F Overcast Feels like 81°
Wind
10 mph SSE
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 73F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
74°F Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 73F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
8 mph SW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Branson

73°F Overcast Feels like 73°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds light and variable.
74°F A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Harrison

75°F Broken Clouds Feels like 75°
Wind
5 mph ESE
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.
73°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Rolla

73°F Broken Clouds Feels like 73°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered thunderstorms this evening. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
70°F Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered thunderstorms this evening. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
4 mph ESE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

West Plains

74°F Overcast Feels like 74°
Wind
5 mph ESE
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
72°F Scattered thunderstorms. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
4 mph ESE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

93° / 74°
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun 20% 93° 74°

Thursday

94° / 74°
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms 10% 94° 74°

Friday

90° / 71°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 30% 90° 71°

Saturday

91° / 71°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 91° 71°

Sunday

92° / 70°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 92° 70°

Monday

91° / 71°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 91° 71°

Tuesday

91° / 72°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 20% 91° 72°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

74°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
20%
74°

74°

6 AM
Mostly Sunny
20%
74°

74°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
20%
74°

76°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
20%
76°

79°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
20%
79°

81°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
81°

84°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
84°

87°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
87°

89°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
89°

91°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
91°

92°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
92°

93°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
93°

92°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
92°

91°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
91°

90°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
90°

87°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
87°

84°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
84°

82°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

80°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

79°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

78°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

77°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

76°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
76°

75°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
75°

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

TLC Properties