Wednesday, July 1 Evening Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Heat and humidity continue to crank for the rest of this week and into the holiday weekend. A few storm chances are possible during the week, but no washout days, and not everyone will see rain.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the lower and middle 70’s, little to no relief, with warm and muggy conditions. A line of showers and storms will develop over Kansas and Oklahoma. This will push in overnight into the morning bringing maybe a strong storm or two.

HEAT ADVISORY ISSUED for counties along I-49 from 1 PM – 8 PM THURSDAY. Feel-like temperatures will be in the triple digits. Stay hydrated and stay cool!

Thursday will, again, be hot and humid. Temperatures will top off in the lower and middle 90’s with feel-like temperatures in the triple digits. An isolated shower or two is possible. Otherwise, mostly sunny skies can be expected. Overnight lows will drop into the lower and middle 70’s.

Friday will be cooler, and I use that term loosely. Temperatures will still top off in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s but with a chance of showers and storms. It will still be hot and humid despite the showers. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 70’s.

Saturday for the 4th of July, temperatures will top off in the lower 90’s with mostly sunny skies. Firework shows should be good to go but it will be warm in the evening with temperatures in the 80’7 and 70’s. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 70’s.

Sunday into the beginning of the workweek will be hot and humid. Temperatures will top off in the lower 90’s under mostly sunny skies. Tuesday there might be an isolated shower or two.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Springfield

74°F Clear Feels like 74°
Wind
13 mph SSE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
74°F Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
8 mph SW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Branson

81°F Overcast Feels like 85°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds and possibly an isolated thunderstorm late. Low 74F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
74°F Some clouds and possibly an isolated thunderstorm late. Low 74F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
4 mph S
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Harrison

74°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 74°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
72°F Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph SSW
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Rolla

76°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 76°
Wind
8 mph NNW
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
72°F Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
5 mph ESE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

West Plains

71°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 71°
Wind
3 mph
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
72°F Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
4 mph ESE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

93° / 74°
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun 20% 93° 74°

Thursday

93° / 74°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 93° 74°

Friday

90° / 71°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 30% 90° 71°

Saturday

91° / 71°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 91° 71°

Sunday

92° / 71°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 92° 71°

Monday

91° / 71°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 91° 71°

Tuesday

91° / 73°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 91° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

93°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
93°

92°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
92°

91°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
91°

90°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
90°

87°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
87°

84°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
84°

82°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

80°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

79°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

78°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

77°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

76°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
76°

75°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
75°

74°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
74°

74°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
74°

74°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
74°

77°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
77°

79°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
79°

81°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
81°

84°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
84°

87°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
87°

89°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
89°

90°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
90°

90°

3 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
90°

Trending Stories